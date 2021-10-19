The North Country is slated to receive a large sum of money to help battle addiction in the region, and it could not come too soon.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic has gotten much worse.
From 2019 to 2020, the number of overdose reversal attempts reported to the Alliance for Positive Health's Plattsburgh office more than quadrupled from 22 to 92, with two deaths in 2020.
As of early September, 91 attempts and two deaths had been reported to the organization this year. Prior to 2020, the numbers year over year had been trending down.
In the U.S., 93,000 people died from overdoses last year, an almost 30% increase over the previous year, according to federal statistics.
We also hear anecdotally from law enforcement officials that if it weren't for Narcan, there would probably be many more overdose deaths in our area.
The funding will come from the state in the form of $1.2 million for Clinton County, up to $548,000 for Essex County and $672,000 for Franklin County.
It will be spread out over 18 years.
State Attorney General Letitia James visited Plattsburgh last week to tout the funding and encourage efforts towards addiction treatment, recovery and prevention programs.
Addiction has likely affected most families not only in our region, but our state and nation as well. It is a real problem that we live with every day, and we cannot let our guards down.
The funding will help implement programs designed to engage those suffering from addiction in treatment, help them in recovery and prevent people from getting addicted in the first place.
Easier said than done. But without resources, the problem will continue to grow and be a drain on our community in so many ways.
Clinton County is considering the implementation of the Law Enforcement Mental Health Referral System through which officers who encounter individuals struggling with behavioral health issues can easily refer them to services through an app.
County Director of Community Services Richelle Gregory, who leads Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, has previously proposed creating a community services coordinator position for the purpose of receiving such referrals, identifying whether the individual is already getting services and, if not, work with community organizations to engage them in the services they need.
Funds can also be used to increase training on and distribution of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, and possibly for the purchase of neutralization pouches that enable the safe disposal of prescription drugs, particularly opiates.
The county also hopes to target the funding toward increasing support services for incarcerated individuals and their families.
That would involve providing case management to assist these individuals as they transition back into the community with the goal of reducing their recidivism in the criminal justice system by linking them with services, treatment and support upon their release and continuing to engage them afterward.
The stigma of addiction will also be addressed and community education and awareness strengthened.
The county also wants to improve law enforcement officers' engagement in behavioral health services and supports.
"Officers sometimes struggle with these issues as well and they tend to be very reluctant to seek treatment," Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Chazy, Beekmantown), himself a retired U.S. Border Patrol deputy chief, said recently.
These are all worthy programs to pursue, and hopefully there will be more funds made available to counties for addiction treatment and services in the coming years.
As Henry said: "We don't want anyone falling through the cracks."
