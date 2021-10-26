Politics has certainly become a dirty word in our so-called “United” States lately. Whereas we were once admired as a country that could find ways to negotiate and compromise, these days we are only self-serving bean counters.
If one party doesn't have enough votes to do something, there is no way to meet the other part way and figure out a solution.
Thus, we are stuck in a field of pasty mud over an infrastructure bill that most of us agree we need. But, since it doesn't comport with political goals of the opposition, it remains in a very dangerous limbo.
Our country has receded into a state in which party has overwhelmed the necessities of the citizenry.
Democrats refused to agree to anything that would enhance then-President Trump's stature. Republicans are doing the same to President Biden. The idea of casting anything like a positive glow on their opponent far outranks the importance of doing anything for the good of the nation -- such as bringing a decaying infrastructure up to reasonable standards.
A domestic policy package, including climate change, public education and health care, would help all Americans, but it would also help Democrats, so it has lost the chance of any support from Republicans.
Unfortunately, Biden now faces the prospect of going to Glasgow next week to argue for climate attention at a United Nations summit without the support of his own legislature.
We are not arguing that Republicans should embrace Biden's entire, immoderately expensive package. The Republican Party is historically one of fiscally conservative ideology -- a needed watchdog against overspending.
But this is a crucial time for both the infrastructure upgrading of our country and the safety of the entire globe.
Can our political differences and our political future get a sobering break long enough for at least minimal compromise? Don’t our people deserve better?
Is sentencing President Biden to political insolvency truly more important than getting our nation and our Earth onto a path toward future security?
Even Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, America's coal-producing giant, and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are fighting Biden and their party leaders.
It is time for sensible compromise. All does not have to be won or lost. Steps toward the middle are possible without a political sacrifice.
It appeared over the weekend that a deal, at least among Democrats, was possible. Unfortunately, that seems to be the only hope we have to save our prospects for these necessary advances.
It is shameful for all of us that all Republicans in Congress refuse to even entertain the notion of finding a way forward.
It’s hard to imagine any Republican member of Congress addressing constituents and telling them that vital local infrastructure improvements -- roads, bridges, transportation enhancements, electronic communication, etc. -- are not as important as defeating President Biden. That would be a difficult argument to sell.
A win for infrastructure and climate repair is a win for us all.
A compromise is not a loss.
