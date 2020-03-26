The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has wreaked havoc on our daily lives.
It's hard to find any event right now that has not been postponed or canceled.
We can now add the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to that list.
On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee officially announced it will postpone the world's biggest sporting event, a staple to the sports community.
This was the right decision.
While many did not want to see this happen, postponing the event was the only option at this point.
In this era future generations may, and probably will, call the social-distancing era, the Olympics would not have fit that theme.
Everyone is being told to stay apart, stay home and avoid being out in public unless deemed essential.
The Olympics are known to bring the world together, and that's exactly what we don't need right now, at least in terms of physically being in close quarters to one another.
For those disappointed, remember this.
The Olympic flame is not extinguished.
It will just be dim for a bit.
The words postponed and canceled are often misused, and it's important to note the Games will take place.
The Olympics are postponed.
Not canceled.
With this in mind, we can look forward to the Games in 2021 at a time yet to be determined, but said to be happening.
For now, it's important for us to prioritize our health.
Tokyo hosting the Olympics this year, which was slated to have more than 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries, could have proven to be catastrophic.
Those athletes, their coaches, event workers and many others could have been catalysts to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic and caused the virus to spread.
An easy decision to postpone?
Not at all.
But one that is necessary.
People wondered what was taking so long to make this decision.
Longtime IOC member Dick Pound, deeply invested in the decision-making process with other committee members, told USA Today on Monday, "The games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."
That sound bite from Pound trickled down to many media outlets that went with the story that the Olympics would be postponed.
The reports were denied by some, but it did not take even 24 hours for the statement Pound made to be confirmed by the IOC.
The rapid response and how quickly the IOC officially postponed the Games after Pound's initial statement showed everyone's mindset.
There's no time to wait when dealing with COVID-19.
The world is facing a serious problem, and the IOC made a serious decision.
People may wonder in the future, "Was it really necessary to postpone the Olympics?"
If it turns out to be an overreaction to the developing situation, oh well.
It's much better than facing the consequences of an underreaction.
Hopefully, athletes will now have proper time to train and be able to do so under the right conditions and not hampered by concern of the coronavirus.
Hopefully, the Games, which are said to be taking place in the summer of 2021 at the latest, help bring back some normalcy to society.
Times have been strange of late.
That's for sure.
The Olympics have been canceled only in 1916, 1940 and 1944.
Those cancellations were caused by World War I and World War II, respectively, which shows only drastic times have caused for any type of delay for the Olympics.
But for now, we are in desperate times and at war against a microscopic, invisible opponent.
Stay safe, and stay healthy, everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.