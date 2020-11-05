A political ad making its way around Twitter was provoking Americans to pine for the good old days, when politics was a word that didn't have to send us scurrying for the foxholes.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman posted the ad and added “More of this” in enthusiasm for the concept.
We at the Press-Republican believe it was so reminiscent of happier, more productive times that we think everyone should be aware of it. Many of you saw it; all of you should.
A Republican, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, was running for governor of Utah against law professor Chris Peterson, a Democrat. Rather than running advertisements that disparaged and insulted each other, they appeared together in a couple of ads to plead with voters for civility and respect.
“I'm not sure this has ever been done before … but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent and I decided to try something different,” Cox tweeted about the ads. “Let's make Utah an example to the nation.”
In one of the ads, the two stood side-by-side, with Cox saying: “We can disagree without hating each other.”
Peterson says: “We can debate issues without degrading each other's character.”
“Our common values transcend our political differences, and the strength of our nation rests on our ability to see that,” he said in another ad.
In a later tweet, he said, “I want to thank Chris for his willingness to record these public-service announcements with me. No matter who wins the presidential election, we must all commit to a peaceful transfer of power and working together. Working together and the peaceful transfer of power are integral to what it means to be American.”
He, of course, was referring to the fear many Americans have that President Trump could employ all sorts of tactics to stay in office if the numbers don't automatically keep him there.
Why does it take two candidates from Utah to resurrect a reliance on kindness and civility from the rest of America?
Apparently, it's because we have all become so used to hostility and rancor in our everyday political dialogue that we've utterly abandoned our sensibilities of humanity.
The United States has thrived for more than two centuries on the common principles of decency, integrity and class. Yet, all of a sudden, the bitterest language has been infused into our political dialogue.
Some relatives, friends and neighbors purposely avoid even discussing politics or current events for fear of igniting a verbal fistfight that would have been far from the realm of possibility a few years ago.
Cox won the election in Utah by roughly a 2-1 margin. You can bet handshakes, not constitutional and personal crises, were the culmination of the election.
If only that were true throughout the rest of the country.
