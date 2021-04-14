The Plattsburgh City-Town Compact bringing the pair together on a host of issues is great news not only for both municipalities, but for the region.
The town and some form of the city have coexisted since the Revolutionary War days. For the most part, life in these two neighborhoods went along smoothly.
But in more recent times, there have been some contentious issues.
For several decades since the emergence of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base, which straddled both municipalities from the mid-1950s to 1995, the notion of merging the two has been bandied back and forth.
That topic usually created more questions than answers.
What would happen to the city Police Department, the Municipal Lighting Department and their cheap electricity, the paid city Fire Department, and what would property-tax bills be?
Those questions remained largely unanswered and life went on with the two municipalities doing their own thing.
In the past few years, the relationship has had its most tense moments.
In 1992 when a large co-generation plant known as Falcon Seaboard was to be built on town land just outside the north end of the city, the city threatened to annex the land from the town, thus taking all the property-tax revenue for itself.
A battle was averted when a deal was struck to have the project make payments to the city for several years as well as to the town, Clinton County and Beekmantown Central School District.
The deal worked until in late 2017 when then city Mayor Colin Read was caught on a hot mic after a Common Council meeting telling Councilor Michael Kelly that he felt an extension of the Falcon Seaboard deal to fund town special assessment districts was not treating the city fairly.
The town, of course, balked and the fight was on.
The city estimates that it has spent about $150,000 on legal fees on the issue, and the town says it has spent more than $67,000. Certainly there could be better use for that money for both.
More recently, the city, under Read, moved to annex 220 acres of property it owns off Reeves Lane in the town.
The site is eyed by the city for development, and having it in the city does make sense.
But the town was not fond of the idea nor with the way Read presented it.
With the town objecting, another costly legal battle unfolded, costing the town about $150,000.
Since the beginning of this year, when Chris Rosenquest took over as mayor after defeating Read in last November's city election, he has been sitting down with Town Supervisor Michael Cashman to discuss the future.
The result of these many meetings over the past three months is the recent compact.
The deal ends all lawsuits, adjusts property boundaries to aid both municipalities, ensures potential for collaborating development and puts to rest any city-town animosity.
Both Rosenquest and Cashman deserve credit for taking this initiative and getting a deal done.
They have put aside self-interests and have done what will be best for the region.
Cashman, who was first elected as supervisor in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, has long said that he would be willing to sit down with the city and have a reasonable discussion about the future, and he did so when James Calnon was mayor from 2014 to 2017.
But when Read took over in 2017, he said the talks pretty much ended, and the relationship soured.
Thankfully, Mayor Rosenquest sees the value of direct dialogue and what can be accomplished when two heads of state work together.
