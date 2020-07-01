The City of Plattsburgh Planning and Zoning Boards need to vote on the proposed Durkee Street project by Prime Plattsburgh.
One way or another, the fate of the project needs to be decided as soon as possible.
It has been long enough and both boards have heard enough testimony, read through enough documents and have mulled the project over plenty of times.
In the wake of the economic devastation caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the city and the region need to know if this project is going forward or if the city needs to start over.
The project was put forth as part of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The city received $10 million from the state in 2016 for the DRI, which was used to launch a development.
The only bidder for the Durkee Street project was Prime of Cohoes, who wants to build a multi-story development with 114 apartment units, a pedestrian walkway and private, as well as some public, parking.
The city would put $4.3 million of DRI funds into the project and Prime would invest about $25 million, or more, of its own money.
Project plans have been controversial since they were first unveiled in early 2019 and the developer has made changes since then, choosing to construct one building instead of two, adding parking spaces and dropping the structure's height.
Opponents say it will ruin the character of downtown, cause major parking problems and could receive an unfair payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, settlement, among other issues.
The city vetted the plans thoroughly through the generic environmental impact statement process outlined by the state and cited no adverse impacts. The Clinton County Planning Board also did a thorough review of project.
The County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency has been deeply reviewing the plan as they consider a PILOT agreement.
So too have the city's Planning and Zoning Boards.
Thorough review is welcomed and expected, but at some point a decision has to be made.
The fate of the project largely depends on what these two boards do. The Zoning Board of Appeals holds the most important cards as the Planning Board cannot consider the project if its necessary variances are not granted first by the ZBA.
If the project is stamped for approval, it is likely to be stalled some more by a lawsuit filed by the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, an ardent opposition group.
With the city, region, state, nation and world still dealing with a pandemic and all the economic upset it has caused, the city needs to know what lies in its downtown's future.
Is the Prime project what is needed to bring the city out of the economic doldrums or is it a potential disaster?
Who can say for sure at this point?
But if it isn't going to come to fruition, the city needs to know as soon as possible so it can adjust and gear up for what's next.
If it is a go, then the next hurdles need to be approached.
The only way to find out what is going to happen is if the Planning and Zoning Boards do their business and do it soon.
