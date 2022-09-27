Clinton County is certainly fortunate to have a first class administrator in Michael Zurlo. Now the rest of the state will see his prowess.
Zurlo, 52, was officially sworn in as the new president of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) last week. His presidency takes effect immediately.
NYSAC, a bipartisan organization, is a statewide municipal association representing the interests of all the state’s county leaders, including legislators, supervisors, county executives, administrators, commissioners and other county officials who deliver county services.
The organization’s mission is to inform, educate, advocate for and serve member counties and the thousands of elected and appointed county officials who serve the public.
The association deals with all kinds of issues that counties in this state confront every day.
Zurlo is the perfect person for the job.
A native of the Northern Tier, a graduate of Northeastern Clinton Central School and Siena College, Zurlo has worked extensively in Albany, as a staffer for the late Sen. Ronald B. Stafford, and since 2001 here with the county, becoming administrator in 2004.
He has seen local issues front and center and has shown a great ability to work through problems and find solutions that work best.
For local government, the tax rate is usually the benchmark for which administrators, elected or appointed, are measured by. Clinton County has been fortunate to have had considerably reasonable tax rates with Zurlo at the helm, and the county coffers are quite healthy.
The county has also been fortunate to have come through the COVID-19 pandemic reasonably well.
In his time as administrator, Zurlo has helped shepherd in a new airport as legislators elected to move from the old airport site on Route 3 near the County Fair Grounds to the flight line of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
Starting a new airport is not an easy task, and Zurlo, with the help of key legislators Jimmy Langley, Sara Rowden, Robert Heins, Bobby Hall and others, have created a facility that has been so successful, it had to be greatly expanded less than 10 years after opening.
Zurlo has also overseen many other projects as well as the county’s streamlining of services and departments, saving money for taxpayers.
Corralling 10 legislators who have their own agendas is not an easy task. Over the years he has worked to soothe some ruffled feathers and bring people together in an effective way, by listening and looking at all sides of the issue.
When watching Zurlo perform his duties, one can tell that preparation is the key. He knows subjects inside and out and understands the workings of government at the state and federal levels and can parlay that into benefits for the county.
The county legislature meetings are run in an extremely orderly fashion and with great precision. It is a rare moment when someone asks a question and Zurlo does not have the answer at the tip of his fingers.
Now he gets to bring his talents to all counties in the state and he plans to deliver.
“A guarantee that I will listen. A guarantee that I will urge participation when we create policy, to speak to our state legislators and our federal legislators that there will be involvement, that their voices will be heard and that they will get a hard-working president,” he said recently about his plans.
“I’m excited. It’s truly an honor to serve as the 78th president of the association. I thank the membership for putting their trust in me and I look forward to a year of hard work and progress.”
Congratulations County Administrator Zurlo and best wishes for a successful presidency.
