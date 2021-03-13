It can aptly be said that everyone is sick of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the past year, we've been anxious, frightened, frustrated, confused, isolated and grief-stricken.
We've also been determined, resolved, creative and hopeful.
And all of these emotions have been heightened to the highest point imaginable.
We've seen businesses close, people lose jobs, travel and group gatherings restricted, our way of shopping change, the loss of sports and entertainment, and we've seen people, many of our own loved ones, get sick and die.
That's a lot to deal with in a year.
When the pandemic first sprang upon us about a year ago this week, we weren't sure what to think. We had seen viruses come from other parts of the world before such as SARS, Swine Flu and Ebola.
Those outbreaks were, however, much more limited, and we got through them with nowhere near the angst that we have experienced with COVID-19.
At this time last year, many probably felt that this virus would run its course in a few weeks, and we would be back to normal.
Most probably thought that COVID-19 would not effect them in any way.
But we saw quickly that that would not be the case.
Day after day last March, April and May we watched news briefings and read about the "curve", the dramatic graph illustration that literally showed a mountain of COVID-19 cases growing by the minute.
The number of those hospitalized grew every day, we learned about new terms such as social distancing and intubation, and we learned all about ventilators.
We watched in awe as front-line health care workers labored valiantly to care for those affected.
We also watched in horror and great sadness as the tractor-trailers filled with dead bodies outside hospitals in major cities.
We were told to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and avoid large groups.
Many listened, but some did not.
We saw great spikes of positive cases late in 2020 around the holiday gathering times, and into early 2021 as people celebrated perhaps too loosely.
All of this madness has gone on for a year now, as we've experienced peaks and valleys in our efforts to combat the virus.
It for sure is getting old, and we want it to be done.
Now, as vaccines make their way into arms more and more every day, we have hope that the end is close. At least close enough where we can imagine a life the way it once was not that long ago.
In today's edition of the Press-Republican we take a look at significant events of the past year in dealing with the pandemic.
There are many stories that reflect the intensity of what we've gone through and how we hope to forge ahead.
We can assume that there will be more troubling health scares ahead at some point in our lives. Not to be a downer, but it is inevitable.
And the lessons we take from this pandemic must not be forgotten.
Hopefully the impact of this past year is enough to melt into our minds the seriousness of health and safety, and that in the end, we really do rely on each other.
Hopefully, government at all levels, is paying close attention.
This past year has brought much grief, and many of us will continue to mourn the loss of loved ones taken by this terrible virus.
We must remember and honor those we lost by living our best lives possible for each other every day, year after year.
A coronavirus-free world will come eventually.
We just need to stay strong a bit longer and understand with confidence, that we can meet any challenge we face.
It may not always be pretty, but we can do it.
Stay safe North Country.
