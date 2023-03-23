Although it has its detractors, we have to say the World Baseball Classic seems like it was a nice success, which is great for baseball.
The three-week Classic ended Tuesday with Japan edging the United States 3-2 in a thriller that ended with Japanese mega-star Shohei Otani striking out the U.S.’s mega-star Mike Trout.
The Classic featured 20 teams from around the world in a round-robin format held in Japan and the southern U.S.
In addition to the U.S. where baseball is still considered the national pastime by many, powerhouses, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Mexico competed along with the mighty Pan-Pacific powers Japan and Korea.
There were also teams from Australia, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and others, making it a true world competition.
The tournament features the best professional players from each country just like the World Cup in soccer and hockey. And like those tournaments, play was held during the pre-season portion of the upcoming professional season, although this past World Cup in soccer was held in-season in November and December of 2022 to accommodate the scorching temperatures of host Qatar.
The World Baseball Classic was held prior in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017 and those tournaments drew modest interest. This latest version was the most successful one yet in terms of attendance and television ratings, which is a good sign for the sport.
According to US TVDB, the 2023 World Baseball Classic drew 1,010,999 fans for the first round of pool play, surpassing the 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017 attendance numbers. The previous record of 510,056 was set in 2017, marking a 98% increase.
The average attendance of 25,275 also set a record for the first round of the tournament, eclipsing 2017’s average of 20,402 by 24%.
Pool B, which was held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, broke records for the most fans of any round in the history of the tournament (361,976) and the highest average attendance (36,198) of any first or second round pool in the tournament’s history.
Pool D in Miami at loanDepot park set the record for the most-attended World Baseball Classic round ever in the United States, drawing 295,850 fans, an increase of 81%. Average attendance in Miami registered 29,585, which was an increase of 8% from the 2017 average of 27,313.
Mexico’s victory over Team USA on March 12 at Chase Field drew 47,534, which is a World Baseball Classic attendance record for any first-round game.
Both U.S. venues set single-day attendance records in the buildings’ histories during the first round on Saturday, March 11. Over the course of two games, loanDepot park drew 71,289 and Chase Field had a total attendance of 68,147.
Many of those fans were from countries other than the U.S. making for a fantastic atmosphere.
Television ratings across the world were also way up, especially in Japan and South Korea.
The World Baseball Classic did draw some criticism after star players Edwin Diaz and Jose Altuve were injured, which will keep them out for all or a significant portion of the upcoming season. Detractors said it was not worth it for a star player to risk injury for what basically is an exhibition.
But whenever you ask an athlete to put on a jersey with their country’s name on the front, the competition takes on a whole new meaning.
That was clear as we watched the tournament unfold.
With such a great appetizer, we can’t wait for the main course of the regular season and then playoffs for Major League Baseball in less than two weeks.
