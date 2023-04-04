This year’s women’s basketball Division I NCAA tournament has shown us that the sport has arrived in full force and it is a delight to add to our sports menus.
The LSU Tigers won the championship Sunday with a convincing win over Iowa and their National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark in a high-scoring 102-85 contest.
Coach Kim Mulkey of LSU won her fourth national title as a coach and became the first coach to win a title with different teams.
Her squad played lights out and deserved the title, no question.
LSU, not known as a three-point shooting team, suddenly began hitting from deep, and built a staggering lead that Iowa just could not overcome.
Jasmine Carson had 22 points and Alexis Morris was unstoppable late in the game and ended up with 21 key points. All-American Angel Reese was her usual strong self, adding 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.
Iowa, led by Clark’s 30 points, fought hard, cutting the lead to just eight in the third quarter, but that was a close as they could get.
While LSU is a champion worth celebrating, the tournament had so much more to offer than just a scintillating title game.
Foremost, it had Clark. The junior playmaker is simply dynamic at all aspects of the game. She can run, dribble, pass, defend and shoot with the best of them. Especially shoot. It’s nothing for her to cross mid-court and launch a shot that hits nothing but net time after time.
And her passes are often pinpoint lasers through traffic that hit her teammates in perfect stride, making for easy layups.
Clark is just incredible, and she could go on to become the greatest women’s basketball player of all time.
The tournament also had several other players that were just as thrilling to watch. Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore, Miami’s, Jasmyne Roberts, and of course just about everyone on South Carolina’s roster.
South Carolina was the defending champions and had a 42-game winning streak going into last Friday’s semi-final. Clark and Iowa beat them in a thrilling game that might wind up doing more for the sport than any other previous big game.
That game featured more than 5 million television viewers, a record for a semi-final game.
But we know the sport has arrived because we saw some full-blown controversies. Controversies don’t seem to develop when people don’t care, and that is definitely not the case.
To start with, the officiating in Sunday’s final was hardly desirable. Phantom foul calls were made regularly, putting star players in jeopardy of fouling out.
At one point, four of the best players — two on each team — were on the bench for long stretches. No one wants to see that.
Clark got a technical foul for rolling the ball away and saying something to her teammates and not directly to the officials, which were all women. We can’t imagine that call being made in a men’s title game.
The other controversy involved Reese making mocking gestures to Clark when game was firmly in LSU’s control. Reese said it was retaliation for Clark taunting South Carolina players in the semi-final.
As fans, we can see the player’s reactions on the court and listen to interviews after the games, but we don’t know for sure what transpired on the court in the heat of battle to spark such gestures.
Nevertheless, the passion and intensity are real and that adds to the drama that makes a sport great, and must-see. Women’s basketball seems to now be entrenched as a sport to be mentioned alongside other sports that are mostly dominated by men.
Well deserved.
