We are happy to see that U.S. women soccer players have achieved significant results in their fight to gain equal pay.
The players reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men, according to an Associated Press story.
The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women announced a deal Tuesday that will have players split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.
The USSF committed to providing an equal rate of pay for the women’s and men’s national teams — including World Cup bonuses — subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that separately represent the women and men, the story reported.
These are all good steps in the right direction, but this needs to come to fruition, and even more needs to be done.
The women players in the U.S. have dominated the world stage for the most part since their creation of a team in 1985. They have won four World Cups, while the men have not reached a semi-final since 1930.
The women’s team routinely sells out stadiums across the country and has built a large fan base, excited to see their stars perform.
Yet, when it comes to pay, the women have historically fallen short on the pay scale despite their prowess on the field.
Current stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan have become household names. Before them, there was Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd, Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly to name a few.
Young girls across the nation can be seen wearing their favorite women’s players jerseys and imitating them on the field, which is wonderful thing to see.
The argument against equal pay for women usually focused on the fact that the men received more revenue from larger television audiences thereby creating a larger pool of money for the men players to split.
But the women players, and their supporters, were not buying that. It seems there is plenty of revenue to be made marketing the amazing women athletes.
Led by Morgan and Rapinoe, they began the challenge for more money with a complaint to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April 2016. Women sued three years later, seeking damages under the federal Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
The sides settled the working conditions portion in December 2020, dealing with issues such as charter flights, accommodations and playing surfaces. They were scheduled to argue on March 7 before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an attempt to reinstate the equal pay portion thrown out by a U.S. District Court, the AP story said.
Equal pay for the women should not even be an issue. They have earned it and they deserve it.
Let’s hope that the networks and sponsors continue to see what a great product women’s soccer is and promote it even more aggressively to increase revenue for the players.
The women should be paid every penny they deserve, and we should never go back to the days of unequal pay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.