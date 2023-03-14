As we observe Women’s History Month, we must all ask ourselves this question: How smart was it to spend hundreds, if not thousands, of years trying to advance our civilization using only half our brains?
Did the most progressive of us all, the new United States of America, exhibit practical intelligence by waiting until 1920 to even allow women to vote? And, then, only because the women, themselves, had protested the ignominy so aggressively?
By now, women have made great strides toward equality, although they continue to be shamefully underpaid and subjected to far too many physical, mental and emotional assaults. Even our military, which has welcomed women into the highest ranks in all branches, still admits to lower-level breeches of respectful conduct against them.
Worldwide, things are much more grim for women. We read and hear of women being deprived of education, freedoms and other necessities of life in various countries.
However, their courageous campaigns have sometimes succeeded. In 2003, Liberian women are credited with staging such dramatic protests that they ended a national civil war. In 2005, Kuwaiti women finally secured suffrage after three years of protests. In 2008, Iranian women were able to put an end to polygamous marriages.
In the U.S., women who still encounter the “glass ceiling” are fewer, thanks to the efforts of their predecessors.
The Press-Republican even, whose roots go back to 1813, didn’t have a female publisher – CEO – until Brenda Tallman’s hiring in 1987. We didn’t have a female editor – head of news gathering – until Lois Clermont’s ascension in 2012. (Her distinguished career culminated with her being honored with the New York State Association Press Association’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.)
Women were not handed true equality and the respect they deserved. They had to earn it, stride by stride.
When it comes to sports, women may not be as big, as strong or as fast as men, but they are every bit as skilled and as competitive. Their brand of sport is highly entertaining and gladly, more and more of the world is beginning to see it.
We now have several professional women’s organizations in soccer, basketball and other sports in addition to the longstanding tennis and golf tours. The U.S. women’s soccer team is the best in the world, and they routinely draw large crowds and great interest as do their hockey contemporaries.
And every four years, television ratings skyrocket as we watch the women’s figure skating finals in the Winter Olympics.
During Women’s History Month, we’re reminded of the greatest women America has ever produced, and we all appreciate their intelligence, talent and achievements.
As we look to our nation’s 2024 presidential election, we don’t blink at the prospect of a woman becoming an entry in the mix. Women are among the nation’s top corporate executives and the most valued and relied-upon experts in every field of endeavor.
And they have reached those dizzying heights, not by the generosity or common sense of those in power, but by their own exhausting struggles.
May their examples inspire women throughout the world so humanity can attain its full potential.
