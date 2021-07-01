Hail, hail to
Hail, hail to the Michigan, the regional delicacy of the North Country.
And hail, hail to the Town of Plattsburgh for promoting the heck out of the wildly popular food item.
With apologies to the University of Michigan fight song, we are pleased to see the town’s latest efforts to let folks know all about Michigans and what they mean to our region.
The town has declared July the “Month of the Michigan” and has begun a promotional tour of area restaurants that feature the spicy treat.
By completing a Michigan Passport, diners can be eligible to win a fancy T-shirt promoting the town as the home of the Michigan.
There are also bumper stickers.
In case you are wondering, a Michigan is a hot dog (best boiled not grilled) covered with a spicy, but not too spicy, meat sauce on a specially-crafted bun, and served with or without onions.
The onions, of course, can be buried underneath the hot dog ensuring they stay in place with each satisfying bite.
Hence when ordering, you can ask for one with or without or buried, and the server will know exactly what you are talking about.
You can also get them with a drizzle of bright yellow mustard laid on top of the sauce.
The origins of the Michigan are murky at best with several stories about how they became a common food in the area.
Perhaps the most popular involved a couple who may have crafted the first batch of sauce and who happened to be from the State of Michigan. Regardless of which story you believe, Michigans have become synonymous with the area for decades.
And although Michigans have been around these parts for just about 100 years, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says now is the time to capitalize on marketing the product.
He would love to see the North Country known as the home of the Michigan much like Buffalo is the home of chicken wings, Philadelphia, the cheese steak and Kentucky for fried chicken.
Smart idea, Mr. Supervisor.
Food can be a major attraction for any place, and letting folks know about the history of the Michigan is bound to grab people’s attention.
More people venturing to the North Country to sample this dressed dog means more business for restaurants and a boost to the local economy.
It also gets Plattsburgh’s name out there, which can have immeasurable regional benefits.
In the future, Cashman would like to see some kind of Michigan Fest where restaurants from all over the North Country get together to offer their versions of the meal.
No doubt an event like that would pack them in.
And of course, any food festival worth anything must have an eating contest of some sorts.
So here’s to Michigans and everything they stand for with or without onions.
