Feral cats have been a perennial problem in the City of Plattsburgh — and will likely continue to be. It's a complex issue with no easy answers.
Historically, the city has done little to deal with the issue, looking away while numerous compassionate individuals and groups fed and sheltered feral cats to prevent suffering while trying to reduce their numbers through trap, neuter, release, or TNR, efforts.
Occasionally, the City Council would throw a small amount of money at the problem, but never enough to make a difference.
In 2019, in a controversial move, the council changed city law to say that people who feed cats on their own property are the "presumed owners" and have to try to restrict the felines to their yards.
Anyone with even a passing knowledge of cats would have known it would be nearly impossible to keep them contained. That law, which is complaint-driven, won't make a dent in the number of feral cats.
And it certainly won't solve anything to try to slap down the caring individuals who are actually trying to do something to help the situation.
Acting on a complaint, City Police recently ticketed Mike Clowney, a Peru man who was feeding ferals outside the shop where he works on Montcalm Avenue in Plattsburgh. He was cited under a law that says it's illegal to feed wild animals such as foxes, raccoons, birds and squirrels.
Besides putting out food and water, Clowney has been helping Animal Rescue and Welfare Services capture the strays so homes can be found for them or they can be neutered and released.
He should be given a medal, not a ticket. Describing how he helped trap a pregnant cat so homes could be found for its kittens, he said: "In the last four days, we've done more than the city has ever."
Judging from the barrage of supportive emails arriving at the Press-Republican, the public agrees.
One must, of course, also have consideration for the homeowners who have stray cats wandering through their yards and the accompanying odor, noise and damage issues. Living feral isn't good for the cats — or neighboring humans.
A Bloomberg article exploring the problem in Beijing, which has an estimated 5 million feral cats, shows the difficulty of finding an answer.
"The philosophy behind the program is that trapping the animals, fixing them so that they can’t reproduce and then returning them to their established colony is a better solution than exterminating cats or trying to find them domestic homes," it says.
"But the program is controversial. Some ecologists argue that feral cats are so terrible for urban ecosystems, capable of killing off whole species of native wildlife, that they really ought to be euthanized. And groups like the Audubon Society claim that TNR has not proven to be effective in eliminating the population of feral cats anywhere."
Trap, neuter, release isn't the perfect solution because there isn't one. But it's the best answer we have right now.
The City of Plattsburgh should stop trying to penalize citizens who can't stomach the suffering they see and instead invest more substantial funding into the activities of groups such as Animal Rescue and Welfare Services, with razor focus on specific areas, such as Montcalm Avenue, that have been problems for decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.