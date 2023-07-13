For more than 50 years, he’s toiled in government at the local, state and federal level — learning that it is not easy to please everybody all of the time, and that it is so sweet when you can do something that actually helps people live better lives.
Paul Maroun is not seeking re-election this year as the mayor of Tupper Lake. At 71, he says he’s ready to move on.
We wish him all the best.
Maroun has been a fixture in Franklin County politics for decades, having served as a county legislator as well as mayor of the Adirondack village he was born and raised in.
A fighter for the southern portion of the county, Maroun was never afraid to raise his voice in concern for his constituents and those of his region and county.
He fought for ample funding for funerals for indigent people so they could be buried with dignity; he fought for more development and housing in the county; he fought for a state prison to be located in the county and he fought for people to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by enforcing state regulations regarding mask wearing and social distancing.
It may have cost him votes and some friends, but Maroun knew it was the right thing to do in order to keep people safe. That’s political courage at its best, and something we don’t see enough of these days.
For many years, Maroun was a top aide to the late State Sen. Ronald B. Stafford, who rose to the rank of chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee. In his position, Maroun had the senator’s ear and was able to convince him many times to get aid for his region, including Upstate Correctional Facility.
Upstate was supposed to be in Tupper Lake, but after difficulties with the Adirondack Park Agency, it was moved outside the park to Malone, the seat of Franklin County.
It wasn’t in his hometown of Tupper, but the prison, a major employer and economic driver, was still in Franklin County, a county Maroun dedicated his life to serving.
Another side of Maroun was his service to our nation. As a career member of the U.S. Naval Reserves, Maroun rose to the rank of Lt. Commander. He was called up to serve during the Gulf War and later during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
At Stafford’s funeral in the spring of 2005 in Plattsburgh, Maroun appeared in his dress whites and served as host commentator for the funeral that was being broadcast to the public.
He added a great personal touch to the ceremony that commemorated his boss and friend.
As a legislator, Maroun was passionate and could be demonstrative while debating issues, but he never held a grudge. In 2014, when he was feuding with then-Franklin County District Attorney Derek Champagne over an issue with Operation Stonegarden, a federal grant program that provided money for crime fighting along international borders, things got heated.
But Maroun showed that he could put differences in the past, and quickly.
The next day after their blowup, Maroun and Champagne appeared at an event in Clinton County, and Maroun went up to Champagne, put his arm around him, smiled and the two posed for pictures laughing and joking.
“You see, we can disagree and still get along,” Maroun said at the time.
We need politicians with that frame of mind more now than ever.
All the best in your retirement, Paul, and job well done.
