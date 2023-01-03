Things we’d like to see in 2023, but probably won’t.
The City of Plattsburgh find a way to keep the Crete Memorial Civic Center open for awhile longer.
In a controversial move last month, the city opted to demolish the much-maligned facility. Citing a leaky roof, an electrical fire and overall rundown conditions, Mayor Chris Rosenquest led the move to demolish the 50-year-old building rather than pay for expensive repairs and renovations.
The Common Council voted 3 to 3 on the matter, and the mayor broke the tie in favor of demolition.
Opponents of the decision say that the building is still in good enough shape, and repairs might be worth it. They also lament the fact that there is no replacement plan in place for the space.
While it might be the right idea to knock the building down, perhaps another year of study and debate could allow for more solutions to emerge. There doesn’t seem to be any harm in letting the building sit there for awhile longer even if it is not being used.
If no solutions come forward, then we can see demolition as a reasonable option.
Empty restaurant sites in Plattsburgh get filled this year.
We can think of a few off the top of our head that would be nice to see operating again. The old Uno Chicago Grill, Ground Round and Friendly’s sites in the Town of Plattsburgh come to mind.
Those restaurants closed right before or during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their absence has been felt as we often hear from folks who wish there were more dining choices available.
Efforts have been underway to market the sites, but the restaurant business remains challenging even though most of the pandemic is behind us.
Nevertheless, it would be nice to see someone re-open these sites that were once so popular.
The 2023 FISU University Games in Lake Placid lead to a Winter Olympic bid by the Adirondack village for future games.
The University Games will be held from Jan. 12-22 and will feature 12 sports, 86 medal events, 50 countries, 600 universities, 2,500 collegiate athletes and attendance projected at 105,000 people.
The village and the state’s Olympic Regional Development Authority, which operates the venues in Lake Placid, have been gearing up for this event for years. Millions upon millions of dollars have been invested in the village sprucing it up for this major world visit and it looks fantastic.
No doubt, the games will go off successfully, showcasing the region as the first-class winter sports capital of the world that it is.
Wouldn’t it be great if the world’s winter sports experts see just how well the village, which has already hosted two Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980, can pull off major events and begin to seriously consider it for future Olympics?
Unfortunately the Olympics have become so huge and so money driven that our little Adirondack village probably won’t get much consideration for future Olympic games. Besides, putting a bid together would be a major lift that isn’t likely to happen.
But it’s nice to dream big.
In the meantime, it will be a treat to enjoy the University Games and future events that will come to the region in those spectacular venues we are fortunate to have.
