New York has become the first state in the nation to enact new gun control laws in the wake of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, Texas and Oklahoma among others.
We certainly hope that these measures have a positive impact but, at the the same time, it is easy to remain skeptical.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a package of gun control laws that require a license for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the purchase of body armor.
The 10-bill package makes New York the first state in the nation to address those massacres with new gun restrictions.
The measures include a strengthened Red Flag law, allowing health care practitioners to file an extreme risk protection order for persons they have examined within six months. The same measure also requires police officers and prosecutors to file an extreme risk petition when they get information that individuals are bent on harming themselves or others.
They also include a measure that requires purchasers of semi-automatic rifles be at least 21 years old. The young men alleged to have committed the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres were both 18 years old.
The new body armor ban won’t apply to law enforcement officers and members of certain occupations such as security guards.
The package includes a requirement that the Division of Criminal Justice Services to study whether the technology behind microstamping pistols is viable and, if that is the case, establish the implementation of the technology which can assist investigators in tracing bullets linked to crime scenes.
The new laws also require social media companies in the state to have policies indicating how they would respond to hateful conduct on their platforms.
Hochul indicated that more legislation could be on the way.
Gun rights advocates predictably are saying that the new laws will have no impact on public safety, and will infringe upon law-abiding citizens.
They could be right, as we all know that if someone is bent on getting a weapon and committing mayhem, they likely will be able to regardless of laws. But, at the same time, if these new measures prevent someone aiming to go on a killing spree from getting their hands on a weapon to make that task easier, then it is worth it.
The debate over gun control has of course become political. Democrats. like those in this state that just passed the new measures, want stricter measures, and Republicans don’t.
Republicans are so staunchly against gun control that last week Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Erie County, abandoned his re-election campaign after igniting intense blowback from fellow Republicans after coming out in support of a ban on large capacity magazines and military-style semi-automatic weapons.
“If you stray from a party position, you are annihilated,” Jacobs said in a CNHI report.
Clearly both parties are playing to their base. We’d rather see both sides sit down and actually come up with workable ideas to stop this horrible situation.
Some people believe that in the midst of all this gun madness that we all should go out and get a firearm to protect ourselves. That is a scary thought.
Do we really want to live like they did in old western movies where might makes right?
Of course gun control may be one part of the equation to solve this epidemic of gun violence, but other measures are needed as well. Let’s not forget about the need for more and better mental health services, safer schools and services to improve the family life and education of young people who might be heading down dangerous paths in life.
Gun violence is a complex problem that demands a multi-pronged solution, but it would seem to only make sense that one of those prongs is addressing the weapons themselves.
It remains to be seen whether these new state regulations have any impact on reducing the bloodshed plaguing our country.
But we should all be hoping that they do.
