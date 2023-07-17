As reported last week, one of the North Country’s most prominent and most enduring office-holders has decided to call it quits, noting that, among other factors, more and more constituents are barking more and more loudly these days.
Paul Maroun has announced he won’t run again for mayor of Tupper Lake, and one of the reasons is the open hostility being expressed by the constituents he has tried so hard to help in so many ways.
Here is what he told reporter Aaron Cerbone of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise in Saranac Lake:
“Tupper’s changed. I’ve noticed a feeling of hostility in the air. There’s a different tone in the community right now. I’ve lost friends that I grew up with… When I added everything up on a legal pad, it wasn’t worth losing more friends in a community that I grew up in.”
We at the Press-Republican have watched over the years as criticism of public decision-makers has devolved into animosity bordering on outright hatred.
Look at some of the Letters to the Editor in the P-R. So many these days are tinged with enmity, if not overwhelmed with it.
Of course, the constituents and the writers are probably doing nothing more than reflecting the mood created by many of the newsmakers about whom they’re writing.
The national mood has soured from spirited debate to malicious insult. President Trump authored a lot of this, both as recipient and deliverer. Our own Rep. Elise Stefanik, also the target of many angry rebukes by letter writers, instigates much of that sentiment by unleashing so many verbal assaults on her opponents.
It didn’t used to be like that, at least to the degree it has reached now. Open, public meetings in which questions were taken and answered. Newsroom editorial-board meetings in which local members of Congress submitted to interviews. Now, things of the past.
Few citizens who may be considering a run for office want to open themselves up to such spite and indignation.
So the question is, where are we going to find government servants in the future?
The mayor of the City of Plattsburgh is paid $77,590. Nine Clinton County legislators are paid $22,500 – the chairman gets $25,000. Those salaries are hardly worth absorbing daily diatribes for.
Respect has disappeared. Politeness is long gone. We don’t listen to each other and promote opinions to seriously ponder. It’s strictly us against them on every issue.
Why would anyone consider serving on a public board when strangers, as well as friends and neighbors become so deeply embittered?
It’s not that constituents shouldn’t be allowed – encouraged, even – to second-guess a decision or suggest new ones. But the tone has eroded.
What can we do about it?
Nothing.
It is the environment that has been created by more and more harsh political bickering and badgering, replacing a real effort to find answers that would, in part, at least, satisfy most of us.
We need real, beneficial dialogue.
If they could do it in 1787, why is it out of the question in 2023? And where will it take us in the future?
