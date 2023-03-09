The recent move by the City of Plattsburgh Common Council to table items needed for Margaret Street in downtown to be fully revamped is puzzling since it seemed the matter was already decided.
Last year, after lengthy study and public surveys, the city decided to convert a portion of Margaret Street into a southbound one-way, as well as conduct a complete full-depth reconstruction of Margaret, Court and Brinkerhoff Streets.
The project includes replacing infrastructure such as the storm sewer system, sanitary sewer mains and water mains, some of which date back to 1903.
Along with the replaced utilities underneath Margaret, Court and Brinkerhoff Streets, that primary area will also get replaced sidewalks and curbing, high-visibility crosswalks, extension of aesthetic snow storage areas on Court and Brinkerhoff to Oak, pedestrian signals, traffic signals, several aesthetic improvements and much more.
The plan is that during construction, the public will still be able to access businesses in the area.
The plan also includes a section for a new separated bike lane, sidewalk buffer, street buffer and maintain on-street parking on both sides of Court Street and Brinkerhoff Street and resurfacing when it is completed.
That survey of the public last year, listed three options to choose from: two included keeping Margaret Street a two-way, while the third involved making Margaret Street a one-way from Cornelia to Broad streets.
The one-way was ultimately the most popular, with 42% of the 900 respondents in favor of that option.
When the project is complete, and the portion of Margaret Street is converted to a southbound one-way, northbound traffic will be diverted to other streets, such as Oak Street.
Work on the project was expected to begin in April, and is estimated to take up to two years to complete.
The council’s actions last week may throw that schedule off.
Councilors opted to table all resolutions related to the project until their next council meeting scheduled for March 16.
This came after some councilors said they would be more comfortable waiting until they had more time to look over all the information and details of the project.
Such a delay is, as we said, puzzling since the council has studied the project at length and had made the difficult decision last year to go ahead with it. We say the decision was difficult because there are many out there that are not looking forward of having their downtown torn up for the better part of two years and have said so.
But as with most properties in life, proper upkeep and maintenance is necessary even when it is disruptive and costly.
To be fair to the councilors that want more time to look at the project, the cost last year was estimated at about $10.8 million. It now stands at about $12,452,115.
Hopefully the council can get their questions answered if they have not already, and can agree to move the project forward next week.
If they are not satisfied, they of course, have the option of rejecting the project altogether if they wish, but it seems that at some point the work must be done, otherwise, downtown could see problems with broken water and sewer lines, which can also be costly and disruptive.
And we all know what happens to costs when you wait: The price usually goes up, which no one will be happy about.
