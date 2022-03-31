The relationship between a professional sports franchise and the governments that both support and benefit from it is a tricky one, for sure. The Buffalo Bills of the National Football League provide a timely example.
The Bills need a new stadium. Their current one, which goes by the little-known name of Highmark Stadium, was built in 1973, three years after the team joined the NFL. It replaced the old War Memorial Stadium known as the Rock Pile.
The Bills were born in 1960, fathered by owner Ralph Wilson, as an original member of the American Football League, which would merge with the NFL in 1970.
Highmark Stadium is old and dated and was never what you’d call decorous or exotic. On a cold day, the wind whips through the wide-open funnel-like stadium making watching and playing football a difficult task.
Few would argue that the stadium should be retained as is. As it turns out, though, few are willing to pay for a replacement.
The owners since Wilson’s death in 2014, billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula, want state and county help in building a new stadium. Critics say billionaires shouldn’t have access to government help. Those franchises are so successful that taxpayers should never be obliged to provide any propping up.
That could be a case-by-case debate, although the NFL and its members are so lucrative that governments indeed should be spared excessive contributions.
In the Bills’ case, the new stadium is expected to cost $1.45 billion. Gov. Kathy Hochul has agreed to the state chipping in $600 million of that, and Erie County will pay another $250 million.
In return, the Bills have signed an agreement not to move for at least 30 years. If they do in the first 15 years, they agree to repay the state and county fully, as well as paying for the stadium’s demolition. For the second 15 years, the repayment amount would decline.
The Bills’ “donation” by taxpayers is not unusual. The “new” Yankee Stadium, for example, which opened in 2009 and also cost $1.45 billion, was funded in part by the state and city. George Steinbrenner arguably didn’t need that money, but he dangled offers from New Jersey to welcome the new park there as an incentive toward generosity.
The first funding plan called for a 50-50 split between Steinbrenner and the governments, but it was eventually tempered in the taxpayers’ favor.
The final deal was complicated, but, as is typical in such deals, the taxpayers paid a substantial share.
As for the Bills, Hochul is going to be hounded by critics who correctly estimate that the Pegulas are more able to finance a stadium than New York’s taxpayers.
It is true that New Yorkers don’t want to see the state’s only franchise leave in a huff – the state’s other two teams, the Giants and Jets, both play in New Jersey though retaining the “New York” name.
But, while Buffalo and many New York fans cleave faithfully to their Bills, the Bills benefit and profit greatly from their current environs.
The truth is that sports franchises have long held the threat of departure over the heads of their states and communities. It’s time for profit-heavy billionaires to accept their good fortune and secure future with grace, dignity and common sense.
