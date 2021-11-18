Hunting is in the very DNA of the North Country.
For generations, as the temperatures cool, men and women have headed into our great wilderness and come back not only with food for their families but with stories and memories great and small.
But, with those have also come great tragedies.
Though many hunters are careful and experienced, things can still go wrong and people can still get hurt or worse.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported three hunter fatalities for the year 2020, along with 19 non-fatal injuries.
All three of the hunter fatalities had more than 10 years of hunting experience, according to the DEC report, which can be read at tinyurl.com/nw3jcvmy.
Again, the fact that there are only 22 injuries among all the hunters around the state is a testament to how much hunters already work on being safe.
But, of course, accidents still happen, and we’d like that number to get as close to zero as possible.
So, in that spirit, here are a few hunting safety tips from the DEC to keep in mind when heading out.
• Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
• Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
• Keep your finger off the trigger, and outside the trigger guard, until you are ready to shoot.
• Always be sure of your target and what is in front of it and behind it. Once you pull the trigger, you cannot take back the bullet.
• Wear hunter pink or blaze orange material above the waist and visible from all angles.
Deer do not have red-sensitive cone cells in their eyes, and can't tell orange from green and brown.
Deer have different sensitivity to various wavelengths of light than humans.
Deer see short wavelength colors such as blue (and even ultra-violet, which humans cannot see) brighter than humans do.
However, deer are less sensitive to longer wavelengths such as orange and pink, so these colors look darker to deer.
The DEC also encourages safety when using a tree stand, with tips such as:
• Replace any worn or missing parts.
• Use a full-body harness with a lifeline and stay connected from the time you leave the ground to the time you get back down.
• Use a "lifeline" or safety rope that is secured at the base of the tree or stand and to the tree just above your head when sitting in the stand. Attach the tether from your full-body harness to the lifeline using a carabiner and prusik knot, which easily slides up and down the lifeline, keeping you connected at all times.
There are also frequent hunter safety courses and held around the North Country, along with free hunter health check-ups to make sure hunters are in top physical shape to be heading out.
All that being said, hunting in New York state has been safer than ever in recent years, with the DEC declaring 2019 the safest year of hunting in New York since the department started keeping safety statistics nearly 60 years ago.
So big thanks to New York hunters for staying safe, but it’s always good to get a refresher once in a while.
