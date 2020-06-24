We've both heard from and observed a number of people who for some reason still doubt the threat of the coronavirus, even though all but the most closed-minded acknowledge that U.S. deaths from the pandemic has now topped 120,000.
And that is with businesses shuttered, schools and colleges closed and people mostly quarantining in their homes for months.
It is impossible to convince hard-core skeptics of the wisdom of self-policing in spite of irrefutable evidence that it works toward controlling the spread of COVID-19.
So, since common sense and reason don't hit home with everyone, let's try another tack: To almost everyone you meet, you're looking like a complete idiot.
By refusing to comply, even if you don't believe you're contributing to your own safety, there's at least a chance you're endangering others and you're seriously infuriating people whom you pass too closely every day.
As a whole, let's be proud of ourselves. We have combatted this virus enough so that we have been able to retrieve many of our pre-pandemic habits.
We are now able to go to restaurants and share some space with others who had for months been off limits.
We still have a ways to go, of course. Schools, concerts, sporting events and other anchors of everyday life are still being negotiated.
President Trump himself has returned to the campaign trail as if doing so posed no threat whatsoever. Others are taking a more careful approach.
But we have gained substantial ground. Gov. Andrew Cuomo tells us every day on his press briefings, which are ending after more than 100 straight days, that we have ourselves to thank for this progress.
We have not beaten the virus, but we are managing more and more to avoid it. By keeping our distance from one another, by staying home when feeling ill, by washing our hands and by wearing marks, we are staying healthier than we had as a community, state and country the first four months of the year.
Because so many of us have taken the warnings of national and international health experts seriously, the numbers in most of our state and all of our region have come back down to pre-pandemic levels.
The disease is still out of control in places where people aren't taking recommended precautions, such as in Florida and Texas. But in New York state, and particularly the North Country, we can be proud of and relieved at the results we've seen.
So very few of us, up here, anyway, are refusing to act prudently and safely. Those who continue to ignore the warnings for some reason trust their own uninformed instincts over the facts as presented by health experts.
And those naysayers stand out like a very sore, badly damaged thumb. They are looked down upon and feared wherever they go.
To the huge majority of us, congratulations and keep up the sterling work. We're being rewarded for it.
To those few others, please stay out of our way.
