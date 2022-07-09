Congratulations to all those who worked to bring back the annual AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch Softball Classic this weekend.
The tournament has been a summer staple in the North Country for decades, and this weekend they celebrate the 60th tournament after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast-Pitch in AuSable Forks is a great sign that the pandemic is on its way out and things are getting back to more normal.
The tournament brings in teams from across the northeast, Quebec and locally.
Players and their families spend the weekend camping or in local hotels, motels or guest houses and they eat, drink and shop in the area, bolstering the local economy.
They also provide quite a show on the diamond.
Fast-Pitch softball is an exciting brand of ball. Pitchers fire the ball in from a short distance of just 45 feet, making it extremely difficult for even the best of hitters to connect. When they do, fielders have to be quick to secure the ball and make a sharp throw to a base as runners sprint down the shortened base paths.
The game is not as prevalent as it once was in the North Country, explained tournament spokesman Randy Douglas, but the tournament brings in some of the best teams you’ll see.
Tournament action began yesterday and will continue through today and Sunday. The championship game is expected to be played on Sunday around 5 p.m. All games will be played at the cozy Billy Mitchell Memorial Field at 52 Church Lane.
Other teams competing include Team Quebec and the Quebec Juniors, both of Quebec City; the Axemen from Kingston, Ontario; Team Crossroads from Croghan, and, a new entry, Sauders Trucking from Stevens, Pa.
Douglas said the quality of teams is exceptional, noting that the new team from Pennsylvania appears to be quite stacked.
It’s also nice to have the teams from Canada back in the fold after two years of a restricted border.
In addition to the exciting games, there will be several special events.
The inaugural class of the AuSable Forks Softball Hall of Fame was inducted Friday, which has organizers very excited and relieved to have done after the two-year layoff.
The first class is large in order to establish a base for the Hall, and more will be inducted in years to come.
Inductees reflect anyone who helped keep Fast-Pitch alive in AuSable Forks for all these years, whether they be players, coaches sponsors or organizers.
The members being inducted in this first class include Tim Snow; George Kurz; Bob Mousseau; Tom O’Neill; Billy Mitchell; James “Macker” Miller and his son Gary Miller of the former Miller’s Store; Art, Tom, and Bob Douglas of the former Art’s Village Inn; Raymond “Popeye” Coolidge and Edmund Bedard of the former Coolidge and Bedard Construction; Vic Seguin; Sharkey Patnode from the former Riverside Lanes; John Snow and Bob Kyea.
The selections focused on the early days of fast pitch in AuSable Forks, with most coming from 1950s and 60s, Douglas said, but the hall will be making its way to more recent members before too long.
So we would encourage anyone who loves the game of Fast-Pitch or those curious to see what it’s all about, to take a trip to AuSable Forks this weekend and check it out.
As tournament spokesman Douglas says, “We really want to put on a good show.”
