Fentanyl is still a scourge in our society and we need all the weapons we can get to defeat this terrible foe.
Hopefully, new proposed federal legislation will make a big difference in stopping the flow of fentanyl into this country and the North Country.
The bipartisan legislation is part of the National Defense Authorization Act, and it is known as the FEND Off Fentanyl Act.
It would specifically allow President Joe Biden to place sanctions on China, Mexico or “any other relevant fentanyl supply chain hub” for their role in contributing to the nation’s fentanyl epidemic, while also declaring international fentanyl trafficking a national emergency.
The bill was put forth by Sen. Charles Schumer from New York, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) and was recently approved by the Senate in its National Defense Bill.
It still faces approval by the U.S. House of Representatives before it can become law.
Schumer himself, the Senate Majority Leader who has been no stranger to the North Country since being elected to the Senate in 1998, came to Plattsburgh Tuesday to tout the merits of the bill.
At a news conference at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital he called on the house to approve the bill.
“It will save lives. It will save our employees, it will make life much easier for our law enforcement and our first responders and it will also reduce the great need that fentanyl has caused for treatment and other things,” he said.
“Despite all the partisanship in Washington, which is so detrimental so often, this bill was broadly bipartisan. So that means it has a very, very good chance of becoming law. But we need to get it done. If the House heeds the call, we will fight this horrible crisis with the toughest thing we can do to a foreign country economically, which is tough economic sanctions.”
We all know the horrors of having to deal with the aftermath of fentanyl use in our communities, and this legislation is designed to cut off the source and flow of the drug from overseas before it arrives here and causes its devastation.
We have seen that devastation up close as there have been 29 deaths from opioid overdoses in Clinton County the past two years, 44 outpatient Emergency Department visits, and 1,017 admissions to substance abuse disorder programs.
In May, the City of Plattsburgh Police Department made an arrest and seized $24,000 worth of illegal drugs and 2,500 bags of fentanyl, showing us all that this nasty drug in on our streets.
In 2022, Franklin County also saw six deaths from opioid overdoses, six outpatient emergency department visits and 223 admissions to OASAS-certified substance abuse disorder treatment programs.
It is clear we need more efforts to get rid of fentanyl in our neighborhoods and the dangers it poses.
We are fortunate to have Schumer, one of the most powerful elected officials in the nation, come here personally to educate us on the proposed legislation. It was very similar to last year when Schumer came to Plattsburgh to tout legislation that would allow for much more affordable insulin for diabetic patients.
Hopefully the House will recognize the need for this bipartisan legislation and get it approve quickly so can continue the fight against fentanyl, and stamp out this awful drug.
