Tomorrow is Canada Day, which is kind of like Canada’s birthday, and we wish our friends to the north a most happy Canada Day.
The day, each July 1, actually commemorates the anniversary of the Constitution Act, which consolidated three territories into the single nation of Canada in 1867. The move brought together Upper and Lower Canada, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
There have been many changes to the nation since, but Canada Day, which was formerly known as Dominion Day, is the day Canadians celebrate their nation much like we do here on the Fourth of July.
Like us, Canadians hold parades, have picnics, barbeques, festivals, sporting events, concerts and of course fireworks.
Much of Canada is also decked out in the nation’s red and white colors and many a red maple leaf flag can be seen on hats, T-shirts and hockey sweaters.
Plenty of the Canadian favorites of maple syrup, poutine and beer are also consumed, making it a holiday that many of us Americans can relate to.
While many Canadians will be celebrating their national holiday at home, plenty more will actually be traveling here to celebrate.
As we know, the North Country has been a second home of sorts to our Canadian neighbors for centuries.
Canadians regularly travel here for shopping, eating, entertainment and athletics.
Canadian business, industry, manufacturing, real estate, professional services and many more ventures are booming here and employ thousands of local workers.
Our connections with Canada in all forms have an annual economic impact on Clinton County alone of at least $1.5 billion, says perhaps our region’s best ambassador, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.
The impact on our region from Canadians is tremendous, a lesson that was reinforced the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic when cross-border traffic was severely limited and we felt the loss.
Our marinas, beaches and campgrounds were mostly empty the past two years as Canadian visitors were unable to make the trip south. Our airport, Plattsburgh International, was also a lot quieter.
We felt the impact and we longed for changes so the border could re-open.
Now, it is much easier to travel back and forth for both Canadians and us Americans. Traffic has been a bit slow to return to pre-pandemic levels, but it is getting there.
Car traffic at the Champlain border crossing in May reached 70% of the high levels enjoyed in May 2019, seen as a quick and strong return after more than two years of separation.
As the warmer summer weather begins to settle in, we are starting to see more license plates with “Je Me Souviens” emblazoned on them.
No doubt, we will see many more tomorrow on Canada Day.
It is good to celebrate holidays with family and that’s what Canada is to so many of us. As Douglas says, our relationship is not primarily government to government, but people to people. We are friends, neighbors and family, going well beyond being visitors and customers.
That’s especially true in the Plattsburgh region where the historical and social ties with Quebec are especially strong.
So it is nice to see the boats at the marinas back in the water, campers back in the campgrounds, and French is once more being heard in our area stores and restaurants.
We all need to tell them how happy we are to have them back and Douglas suggests posting the bi-lingual welcome posters available on the Chamber website.
Happy Canada Day and please celebrate safely.
