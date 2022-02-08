Fortunately, we are beginning to see the numbers of COVID-19 cases drop after months of painful increases.
But we are by no means out of the woods yet.
The state recorded 3,795 COVID cases on Sunday, the lowest count since last Nov. 8. Cases overall have been down about 40 percent over the past week across the state, and hospitalizations are down nearly 30 percent.
With any luck, that trend will continue.
Locally, case counts are still high with about 100 positives a day or so in Clinton County, but they seem to have stabilized somewhat as we play catch up to the rest of the state.
The statewide mask mandate for all public places, including schools, is in effect until Feb. 10. The mandate has been challenged legally, and the case is pending, but it could very well expire before any final court decision is rendered.
In the meantime, we implore people to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash hands. And if you are sick, get tested and please stay home.
Much has been said about the effectiveness of masks during these two years of the pandemic. There are those who believe wholeheartedly that they work in helping to stop the spread of the virus, and there are those who believe it is pure folly.
We like to believe they indeed work.
Think about it. You have an airborne virus that is transmitted through water droplets that spew out of your mouth when you talk and breathe.
So naturally, wouldn't one think that a mask covering the mouth and nose would stop the water droplets from projecting forth and landing on an unsuspecting victim?
And wouldn't standing six feet or more away from someone seem like a good bet to avoid catching the virus as opposed to crowding elbow to elbow for any length of time?
Masks not only work to prevent the spread of COVID, they are also effective against the flu and common cold. Not to mention, in this bitter cold winter that we are experiencing, they simply work to keep your face warm.
So why not just wear one?
We can't blame high COVID case counts in our region on a low vaccination rate anymore as rates have improved to the point of eclipsing 70 percent of fully vaccinated and boosted in Clinton County.
The culprit seems more likely to be a lack of social distancing and mask wearing.
Large gatherings of people without masks are still a recipe for high case counts.
We understand that everyone is sick of mask wearing, and weary of having to worry about large crowds. We are too, and of course, we know the impact all of this has had on businesses and we strive for relief.
But if we can just hold on a bit longer and continue to wear masks in public, avoid large crowds and take the proper steps to help stop the spread, we can step into spring with some hope that this whole nightmare could eventually be put all behind us.
