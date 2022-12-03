The United States has been among the world leaders for years in fatal traffic accidents. And, while other nations in the world – all of them, in fact – have improved their record, we continue to get worse.
It’s about time for us to reassess our transportation priorities and act like the civilized nation we boast that we are.
According to a recent article in The New York Times, figures show that we in America have more highway deaths than ever and more than anybody else. Meanwhile, the rest of the world has taken steps to improve their numbers, and these steps have worked.
They set speed limits with the protection of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists in mind. They cordon off bike paths.
Our highways are designed mainly to move traffic along briskly to avoid congestion as much as possible. We put up signs informing drivers they’ll be sharing the road with bikers, but we leave it entirely up to the drivers to take heed. At most, we draw lines in the road to identify bike lanes.
For example, the warm weather releases many bicyclists along Point Road outside Willsboro. That road is a narrow two-lane rural thoroughfare with a 45 mph speed limit.
If drivers are alert and considerate, they’re prepared to slow down or drive around the bicyclists. If, on the other hand, they are impatient and unrespectful of the cyclists, they will be resentful of the rights of the smaller vehicles and their driving may reflect it.
All vehicle drivers must accept that other travelers have just as much right to road space as automobiles and trucks have.
And we continue to limit the harshness of the penalties for driving with ability impaired by alcohol or drugs and for distracted driving. Texting and driving do not mix and never will. The laws should provide appropriate response to those who ignore that warning and cause harm in doing so.
The United States has during this administration provided money for improving our infrastructure. Each state will receive some of it.
A portion of that resource should be put toward making highways safer, instead of just faster.
We have realized that roundabouts are safer than intersections. Why can’t we extend that concern to how we protect bicyclists?
We in the North Country take enormous pride in the assets we have in the outdoors. We push skiing, hiking, swimming, camping, bicycling and generally being in shape.
Yet we continue to expose to danger anyone getting onto, or even near, our highways, roads or streets.
While the road fatalities around the world have decreased, ours continue to soar. We seem far more intent on providing speed than safety.
Our vehicles are now built with automatic detectors of nearby pedestrians so drivers won’t run over them. Why don’t we take parallel measures as we build or improve our roads?
Now is the time, as we ponder how to use this infrastructure bonanza, for us to etch safety into our transportation system.
