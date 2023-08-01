For the better part of three years we went without our Canadian friends visiting us due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, with the pandemic largely behind us, our friends have returned to their visiting ways, and the region is beginning to feel like it did before COVID.
Except there is one problem.
Our northern friends can’t get here unless they wait for hours at the border, and who wants to do that?
The issue is that many times only one or two lanes are open at the Champlain and St. Bernard de Lacolle, Que. border crossing, causing long waits for visitors.
The lack of open lanes is due mostly to the fact that so many U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents have been transferred to the southern border to deal with large numbers of people trying to get into the U.S.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been notified of the problems being caused at the northern border, and not just our border here in the North Country, the Buffalo area border is also experiencing the same issues.
In a letter to Troy A. Miller, senior official performing the duties of commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Brian Higgins (D-NY) of Buffalo, asked that the Department of Homeland Security address the staffing and resource shortages at the Norther Border.
Stefanik and Higgins explained in their letter to Miller that inspection booths at Northern Border Ports of Entry are understaffed, and they have received reports of only two out of twelve regular inspection lanes being open at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo.
They also said that at the border crossing between Champlain and St. Bernard de Lacolle, wait times have tripled, on average, and some days, waits can be more than two hours long.
The letter also outlines how Customs and Border Protection Officers on the Northern Border have been “temporarily” deployed on duty assignments outside of their assigned locations along the Northern Border.
“CBP officers stationed at the Northern Border are frustrated with these personnel actions that take them away from their assigned post and their family. Not only does this routine practice contribute to staffing shortages, but the frequency of such assignments also impacts CBP recruitment shortfalls and poor employee morale,” the letter read.
“Lastly, NEXUS backlogs create unreasonable wait times for interview appointments, often exceeding a year. A functional NEXUS program would facilitate smoother cross-border travel.”
The long waits have led to much frustration among local officials as well.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who was instrumental in getting border restrictions lifted, and for decades has fostered an amazing relationship with Canadian businesses and tourists, has got to be pulling his hair out.
With border crossings at a level of 92% of pre-pandemic 2019 numbers, now is not the time to mess with that by making people wait so long at the border that they get so discouraged that they decide not to make any more trips.
And even worse, they might tell their friends and families not to bother going to the U.S.
Douglas addressed the matter aptly when he recently said, “While everyone can appreciate the staffing demands at the southern border, we cannot sacrifice the flow of legitimate travel and commerce at our northern border, robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
“We need full staffing at the Canadian border and adequate resources to complete the important mission of restoring full and normal cross border travel and business connections.”
The solution seems simple. Instead of transferring border agents, hire more agents.
And do it now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.