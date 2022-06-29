We strongly hope a measure in the U.S. Senate that will cap insulin costs at $35 per month is approved when it is expected to be voted on in July.
Such a cap would make a world of difference for those dealing with diabetes who must pay outrageous sums for the life-saving drug. Many with diabetes often have to ration their drugs, which leads to ineffective treatment and further complications.
No one should have to make such choices.
The proposed insulin cap plan would:
· Limit out-of-pocket costs for patients with diabetes by ensuring that private health plans must waive any deductible and limit cost-sharing to no more than $35 per month, for at least one insulin of each type and dosage form.
· Encourage insulin manufacturers to reduce their list prices by:
• Ensuring that insurance plans and prescription drug middlemen cannot collect rebates – which drive up drug costs for consumers at the point of sale – on insulins that keep their prices in check.
• Making such insulins eligible for cost-sharing protections, including waiver of any applicable deductible and limiting copays or coinsurance to no more than $35 per month.
• Supporting patient access to such insulins by ensuring coverage and that insurers are not able to limit access to these life-saving drugs.
The new bipartisan agreement was put together by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME), co-chairs of the Senate Diabetes Caucus.
Sen. Charles Schumer (D-Brooklyn), the Senate Majority Leader, was in Plattsburgh Tuesday touting the need to get the bill approved when it comes before Congress next month.
He noted that in New York state alone, more than 1.7 million people are diagnosed with diabetes, nearly 11% of the adult population, plus there are perhaps more than 450,000 New Yorkers who have diabetes but don’t know it.
Schumer said that patients and payers incur over $15 billion a year in direct medical expenses from diabetes in New York, and another $6 billion in costs due to lost productivity.
Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, claiming over 100,000 lives in 2021, and is also the most expensive chronic condition in the nation, costing a total of $327 billion per year.
According to the American Diabetes Association, people with diabetes account for $1 of every $4 spent on health care in the U.S.
The Health Care Cost Institute estimated that the average price for a 40-day supply of insulin increased from $344 to $666 in just four years. Between 2012-2016, the cost of an insulin prescription in New York nearly doubled to $690.
The senator noted that because of these extreme fluctuations and high costs, some studies estimate that as many as 1 in 4 Americans now ration the drug, a practice which is potentially life threatening.
In New York, Black adults with diabetes are almost twice as likely to die than their white or Hispanic counterparts. Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the United States.
Any way you slice it, diabetes is a nasty and horrible disease. It doesn’t have to be a death sentence, but it could be if something isn’t done to control these outrageous costs.
This plan will, and it should be approved.
