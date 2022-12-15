For the past four weeks, the world has been treated to the best soccer on the planet as 32 nations battled it out at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
We have come to know the World Cup as a celebration of the beautiful worldwide game every four years since 1930, save the World War II years.
National teams prepare every few years to make their way through the often brutal qualifying rounds in their region, and their supporters hold their breath and shed their tears with each match and result.
For the people of many nations, it is the most important sporting event in the world ever, and it matters greatly in their quality of life on a day to day basis.
If Brazil loses, the people of that South American nation mourn for days, weeks, months and even years.
When Italy did not qualify for Qatar, you could almost hear the collective cries of anguish a half a world away.
Canada qualified for the first time since 1986 and our neighbors to the north were ecstatic.
The past month we have been treated with some tremendous soccer, or football as it is known in most parts of the world, as the best athletes have amazed us with their speed, skill and competitiveness.
While we have come to know the World Cup as a celebration we can count on every four years, it is too bad we can’t say the same about such an event for the game of ice hockey.
Hockey, like soccer, has a worldwide appeal. Granted there are not as many nations that play hockey as they do soccer, but there are enough to make a truly international field.
There have been international hockey tournaments for about a century, hosted by the International Ice Hockey Federation, and there have been Olympic tournaments since 1924, but those competitions have not mustered the interest and intensity that the soccer World Cup has.
The first well-known professional international hockey competition can be considered the Summit Series between the best players from Canada and the then-Soviet Union 50 years ago in 1972.
From there, a World Cup of Hockey of sorts was born, but it was random and not unified. The Canada Cup was held in 1976, 1981, 1984, 1987 and 1991. Not exactly a unformed every four years.
The Canada Cup gave way to the World Cup of Hockey, which was held in 1996 and 2004. It was revived again in 2016.
There are plans to have another one in 2025, but who knows if it will actually occur as other planned competitions have been canceled for one reason or another over the years.
It would be so nice if the IIHF, the National Hockey League and other major professional leagues got together to come up with a solid long term plan to host an undisputed hockey World Cup every four years without question.
As much as we’ve been entertained by the soccer World Cup, think of how exciting a hockey competition with the best professionals from each nation would be.
For our neck of the woods, hockey is extremely popular and a World Cup would be a great event to look forward to.
Let’s hope it develops.
