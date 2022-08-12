Do we ever talk about how lucky we are up here in the North Country to live in a region full of fun, natural wonders and tolerable weather? We should.
Let’s talk about the fun. We have Lake Champlain, the sixth largest lake in the United States; the glorious Adirondack Mountains, and all the entertainment and prosperity that those gifts present to us.
We have Lake Placid, Ticonderoga, Saratoga Springs and places in between that offer year-round recreation that includes one of the world’s most glamorous racetracks anywhere, an Olympic Games resume and one of America’s most historic military forts in the nation’s history.
We can enjoy skiing in the winter, swimming in the summer and fishing, camping and hiking in any of the 12 months.
Plattsburgh is also a landmark of history and a city packed with fine restaurants, recreation and shopping opportunities galore. If all of that is not enough, we have Burlington, the biggest city in Vermont, minutes away. And if that doesn’t keep us occupied, we are within negotiable range of Montreal, Boston, Albany and even New York City.
We can take advantage of these advantages ourselves, of course and we can also attract outsiders to spend their money and help pay our bills by contributing sales tax to ease the burden of our property assessments.
And, unlike much of the rest of the nation, we typically face few, if any, real weather emergencies. The tail end of a hurricane occasionally lashes us, but we hardly take direct hits.
We’ve been reminded this spring and summer how vulnerable most of the rest of the nation is to climate conditions.
And if somehow conditions conspire to prevent tourists from coming and enjoying our spectacular attractions and prevent us from going to see theirs, remember that we can always stay right here and enjoy our own.
The region has a standard of living that is easier to navigate. It has few neighborhoods that require an extremely high income. And it has tourists – most notably Canadians – to bolster its economy. Ask restaurateurs, retailers and marina managers how things went the past couple of years with the border virtually closed.
There will come a time — though, we avidly hope not in the lifetime of any of us — when this will be one of the last desirable places in the United States to live, if we don’t stifle overheating of our planet. Southwestern heat and drought, Southeastern heat and rising seas and Midwestern storms appear destined to push residents to find more moderate environs.
So, if you haven’t done it lately, sit back and take a mental inventory of the advantages we take for granted up here.
We aren’t always high on the list of outsiders’ preferred places to live. We think that is because most of them have never lived here.
But, if the population of the hotter-and-hotter globe doesn’t insist on finding ways (and the discipline) to cool things down, a lot of them someday will consider it.
