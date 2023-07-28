If you haven’t been watching the FIFA Women’s World Cup you should be.
The World Cup started on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand and has been a ride of thrills since.
The U.S., the two-time defending champions, are going for their third straight World Cup title, something that has never been done by a women’s or men’s team.
The Americans came back in an exciting match Wednesday night to tie The Netherlands after being down a goal at halftime.
Lindsey Horan, one of the U.S.’s star players, nodded in a header off a Rose LaValle corner kick early in the second half to tie the game. The Americans pressured the Dutch throughout the second half, but could not get the go-ahead goal, and it ended in a 1-1 tie.
It was an intriguing match with a tale of two halves as the Dutch controlled play in the first half with precision passing and timely possession. At times, it looked as if they were playing “keep-away” from the U.S.
But in the second half, the Americans regrouped and were able to break the stranglehold on possession that The Netherlands had, and started creating some chances.
The culmination was Horan’s header in the 62nd minute.
The goal came after some drama on the pitch.
Horan, the U.S. captain and one of the best players in the world, was tackled hard by Dutch player Danielle van de Donk. Horan went down hard and had trouble getting up, and appeared injured.
Astonishingly, there was no foul called on the play.
What is interesting is that van de Donk and Horan are teammates on the Lyon club in France.
Horan was clearly not happy with the play and let her friend van de Donk know it with a two-handed shove to her chest as the teams were jockeying for position on a corner kick.
The referee, Yoshimi Yamashita, a woman from Japan, brought the two together as if to make them say sorry to each other and promise not to do it again.
It was an odd scene for sure, and it is hard to imagine a referee doing that to two men who had a bit of a scrap in a game.
These women are top level athletes playing for a world championship, of course things are going to get heated. They should.
Either give them yellow cards or just tell them to knock it off, but there is no need for a playground scolding that you might find in grade school.
Horan was not happy and one of the announcers commented that the best revenge would be to go out and score a goal.
That’s exactly what she did when be banged home the game-tying goal with authority and a distinct purpose.
It was if to say, “There, take that Danielle.”
After the game, with the competition behind them, Horan and van de Donk hugged, talked, smiled and laughed as it should be.
Sports are competitive and things can get heated from time to time whether it is men or women and that’s fine, but let’s treat them the same.
Let’s hope that the final three weeks of the World Cup are as exciting as the first week has been. We are betting they will be.
