Although turnout was not as strong is it usually is during a presidential election year, the number of people voting in last week’s General Election was encouraging.
Clinton County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer told the Press-Republican that the 2022 election season was the busiest she’s seen in her 12 years working in the office.
For at least a week leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8, the office was flooded with telephone calls. Four staffers were on the phone constantly for five or six hours a day, she said, fielding inquiries about where to vote, how to vote and many other details.
No doubt, the interest was spurred on by another year of in-your-face-politics. And thought we are not entirely sure that’s a good thing, voter participation is always appreciated.
Another year of early voting in New York state also most likely helped spark interest.
Early voting began in 2019 and it allows voters up to 10 days prior to Election Day to cast their ballots.
In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, early voting flourished with thousands of North Country voters taking advantage of the opportunity. Early voting gave people a chance to go to the polls perhaps when they were not that busy, allowing them to better social distance and avoid the spread of the virus.
The number of people opting for early voting has dipped a bit the past two years, but still, this year in Clinton County, nearly 4,000 of 52,000 registered voters came out early to cast ballots.
All of this interest and participation in voting bodes well for our society, which depends on an active citizenry to reach its full potential.
There are still those out there that do not believe that their vote matters, but as we have seen in recent memory, it most certainly does.
Here we are less than a week out from Election Day and the outcome of many races nationwide are still uncertain as officials continue to count and recount votes. That means elections are close and turnout is essential in deciding a winner.
We’ve seen some incredibly close races in recent years, starting with the presidential election of 2000 when Republican George W. Bush defeated Democrat Al Gore in an election that took weeks and a Supreme Court decision to decide.
Locally over the years, we have also seen races decided by as few as one vote. This past summer, Hillary Trombley lost a Democratic Party primary in a race for Ward 4 of the City of Plattsburgh by just two votes.
In cases such as this, the importance of each and every vote is as vivid as can be.
Voting is our civic duty and, other than defending our country in battle, it might be the most important duty we have. If we want to have the best nation we could possibly have, then we all need to take our voting responsibilities seriously and make sure we do our duty.
Afterall, America depends on it.
