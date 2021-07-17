Plattsburgh and the entire North Country was extremely fortunate to have had practically instantaneous access to the state-run COVID vaccination site at the former Air Base site for the past half year, but its usefulness has all but evaporated.
The site will be closed as of Monday.
Residents all over America were frantic in early 2021 to line up appointments for the desperately needed vaccine to keep from catching the COVID-19 virus. We've heard of people staying on the phone practically all day for weeks, redialing non-stop to try to reach an open line to set up a shot.
Possible sites, such as doctors' offices, hospitals and pharmacies, were completely overwhelmed and unable to approach the level of service being sought.
In January, the State Department of Health mercifully set up four sites around the state, all closing now that the need to answer the demand has subsided. One was at the former base in Plattsburgh.
There, more than 1,000 shots a day were distributed, 104,000 in all, in an extremely professional and amiable manner.
At times, lines were long, but with several indoor drive-in bays available, the process usually didn't take more than 10 or 15 minutes.
Professionals were even on hand to react to any medical crises that might have ensued had there been negative reactions to the vaccines.
The site was so well run that New Yorkers from as far away as Buffalo and Long Island were coming here to take advantage of the service.
As with most of the country, shots have now been given to most people who have wanted them. Now, the puzzle is not how to administer all the shots that are wanted but how to persuade naysayers to want them.
The free shots are available at numerous local sites, including pharmacies and health departments, usually on a walk-in basis.
Thus, the need for the base vaccine site has dissipated. As of mid week, 61.1 percent of New Yorkers have had at least one shot. (Pfizer and Moderna require two, Johnson & Johnson, just one.) Statewide, 73.3 percent of people 18 and older are vaccinated.
As a percentage of the entire population, 53.4 percent in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties have at least one dose; 48.9 percent are fully vaccinated.
State sites in Niagara Falls, Utica and Wantagh on Long Island are also being closed. They, too, have completed their assignments.
We should all be almost inexpressibly grateful to state and local health officials for mitigating the panic of the populous with these services.
We should also be almost inexpressibly frustrated with the people who stubbornly refuse to get vaccinated. Especially with the dreaded Delta variant raging throughout the nation and the world, every individual who medically can should pitch in to stop the spread, for their own and everyone else's sake.
We urge our own government representatives, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, State Sen. Dan Stec and Assemblyman Billy Jones and local office holders, to speak out much more loudly and frequently to convince their constituents of that piece of wisdom.
