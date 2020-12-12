A vaccine for COVID-19 will soon be here and hopefully it will be fully embraced by the public.
The coronavirus has been devastating our country for most of 2020 in terms of people getting sick and dying, and our economy being shattered.
It started in early March, spreading from coast to coast in unbelievable speed.
Overnight, everything was shut down and people ordered to stay at home and self-isolate.
Hospitals were jammed with patients, and morgues could not keep up the pace of handling the dead bodies as the virus wreaked havoc daily.
Health officials, still trying to figure out everything they could about this novel coronavirus, eventually implored people to wear masks, social distance and wash hands.
All sports and entertainment was shut down, non-essential businesses closed, and bars and restaurants were left to provide take-out service only.
Churches closed, bowling alleys, movie theaters and malls were all shut down.
The situation looked bleak as officials begged the public to "flatten the curve" and work to bring down the rate of infection.
In the meantime, people died by the hundreds in nursing homes and hospitals in New York state and across the country.
It was, and has been, a full-blown pandemic.
Then, as spring and summer arrived, the picture began to look better as the stay-at-home orders seemed to have an effect. A battle still raged over whether people should be forced to wear masks and social distance, but it seemed that enough of the masses were willing to do so to make a positive difference.
As summer waned and the cooler fall weather arrived, experts began to warn of what could be a dangerous second wave of the virus this winter.
The second wave has hit us full force, once again knocking us to our knees.
The number of cases and deaths in recent weeks have been record-breaking, making the spring madness seem tame.
Throughout these past nine-plus months of the coronavirus, people have been talking about hope for a vaccine. At one point it seemed like it could be months or even years before an effective vaccine could be ready.
Then, in October, we learned that an effective vaccine would most likely be available by the end of the year, and hopes once again soared.
But not everyone is sold on the idea of taking a vaccine that was developed in such short notice. Some vaccines take up to 10 years to be produced, so to create one in less than a year is astounding, and also concerning to some.
Vaccine skeptics are concerned about side effects and the possibility that the shot will actually give them coronavirus among other worries.
Experts say it is safe and we are inclined to believe them.
Federal Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times that he would be the first in line to take the vaccine once it is put on the market.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama also said they would publicly take the vaccine.
We understand the fear of taking such a shot, but several proven pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and Moderna, have been working non-stop to develop an effective vaccine with few side effects.
These companies are competing with each other to produce the best vaccine, and we know from a capitalistic society, that when businesses compete, the consumer usually wins.
They win by getting a proven, reliable product at a reasonable cost.
The business of vaccines, as much as we like to think of it as being about science and health, is still just that: a business.
We take comfort knowing that pharmaceutical companies are not interested in putting out a product that will harm or kill their customers.
It's just bad for business so to speak.
So we would encourage all those eligible get their vaccines when it becomes available and help end this coronavirus nightmare.
