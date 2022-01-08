EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest editorial by Denielle Cazzolla, editor of The Daily Star in Oneonta.
If you heard Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first State of the State address this week, no doubt you would have noticed a governor much more modest — and more attuned to the needs of upstate New Yorkers — than her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.
It’s no surprise that Hochul, a Buffalo-born Syracuse University graduate, seems more aware of the situation upstate than Cuomo, a Queens native. But Hochul’s more humble, earnest tone also provided a welcome contrast from the pompous swagger that ultimately led to Cuomo’s undoing.
Hochul promised a more cordial relationship with the state Legislature than Cuomo, who burned many bridges with Albany lawmakers through his Machiavellian efforts to control the body. She added, without needing names, that “the days of the governor of New York and mayor of New York City wasting time on petty rivalries are over.”
Hochul’s remarks on the upstate economy also showed a sober, clear-eyed understanding that Cuomo often lacked. She warned: “We need to take a hard look in that mirror and deal with harsh realities, like the fact that 300,000 New Yorkers left our state last year. That’s the steepest population drop of any state in the nation, an alarm bell that cannot be ignored.”
Her other plans — such as a property-tax rebate, doubling the farm workforce retention credit and a $1 billion initiative to expand broadband internet access to remote rural areas — are also particularly relevant to upstate residents.
Compare that to Cuomo, who in 2019 scoffed at a reporter’s question about his role in this longstanding exodus trend, blaming New York’s cold winters. Two years earlier, he boasted that he had “done more for upstate economic development than any governor in the history of the state of New York.”
DeWitt Clinton and your Erie Canal? Step aside.
Cuomo had his “Buffalo Billion” — which, by the way, led to felony bid-rigging charges for longtime Cuomo adviser Joseph Percoco, along with then-SUNY Polytechnic head Alain Kaloyeros and four private developers.
The centerpiece of the initiative was a $958 million subsidy for notorious tech swindler Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, to build a solar panel factory in Buffalo. The plant never met hiring or production goals, and its assessment was devalued $884 million by the state in 2019, meaning taxpayers are on the hook for a factory worth a small fraction of what they spent on it.
Cuomo gloated in 2017 that he had done more for the North Country than any governor before him. Many who live here might laugh at that, pointing to the several area prisons that have been closed during Andrew’s reign.
Hochul’s challenge will come in making the tough decisions needed to revitalize New York’s stagnant economy, and at times, she sounded a bit unrealistically upbeat.
She claimed that she would make New York “the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation.” But in cases when the interests of management and workers become mutually exclusive, Hochul will find herself competing against unscrupulous red-state governors, particularly in the south, who have been known to roll out the red carpet for polluters, tax evaders and union-busters.
Just look at Tesla, which last month moved its headquarters from California to Texas after Musk feuded with the former state over taxes, regulations and COVID-19 safety mandates.
Solving the upstate region’s economic struggles won’t be easy. But perhaps in Hochul, we at least have a governor who understands them.
Whereas Cuomo was a political animal from birth, Hochul’s maiden voyage into politics — as a Hamburg Town Board member — was motivated by concern over decline in the local economy.
Unlike her predecessor, it seems our new governor wants to actually solve these problem, rather than simply take credit for having done so.
