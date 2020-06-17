Many African-American parents fear that something terrible might happen to their children at the hands of law enforcement, so they sit them down for a difficult conversation.
They don't want their child to become another name on that dreaded list of deaths.
In an area like the North Country, which has limited racial diversity, we may not fully understand some of the challenges that black and brown people face during their lives.
The tremendous turnout for the recent Black Lives Matter marches in Plattsburgh, Keene, Elizabethtown and Saranac Lake shows this area's empathy and support. Continuing to educate ourselves can bring additional meaning to the protests taking place around our nation and the world.
Jason Coupet, PhD, a professor at North Carolina State University, recently shared, via Twitter, some of his experiences with police over the years:
"When I was 16, I had two white police officers follow me for 20 minutes coming from my aunt's house. When I pulled into my parents' driveway, they turned their car lights on, got out of the car and unholstered their guns. For failing to signal. Into my own driveway. On a cul de sac.
"Senior year of high school I used to pick up my 15-year-old cousin on the way to school at 7:30 a.m. For two weeks a Hispanic police officer followed us, turn by turn, the whole way to school every morning. After a few days of this, he started tailgating me very closely. I am a new driver and very nervous. I finally made a mistake (and) knocked over a trash can. Lights on. Where am I going? (It is 7 a.m. and we have on backpacks.) Why am I over here? Stay out of this neighborhood.
"Stuck in traffic in grad school at a complete stop. I got rear-ended on I-57 by a car going 60 mph. Car totaled. Black sheriff takes statement from white dude that hit me and white female witness and packed up to leave. Asked if he was going to take my statement. 'Shut the f--- up talking to me.' White lady, incredulous, says he should take my statement. He takes my statement.
"Car got stuck in a major blizzard on 65th and Blackstone in Chicago. No other cars on the street. I get out and start pushing. Cop sees me and drives up. Irish cop gets out and starts screaming at me. 'What the f--- are you doing outside of your car? Get off my f----ing street!' I try to explain but freeze up. He runs at me and charges me. I am certain it's my time to leave Earth. Hispanic partner gets out of the car, races toward him and tackles him in the snow. Hispanic cop starts talking to him furiously. Slaps his face. Two more cops get out of the back seat of the cop car. They push my car out of the snow and leave."
Coupet said he has law-enforcement members in his classes, "and they have usually been pleasant, mature and thoughtful."
But he thinks it is "important to talk about the 'offense' part of harassment" and think about how it relates to the movement for racial equality.
This is just one black man's experiences. People of color in the North Country and across the United States share similar stories about run-ins with authorities.
It is important that we all listen and learn.
