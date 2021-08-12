Last week we cheered the Canadian women's Olympic athletes for their stellar performance in the 2020 Tokyo games, and now we cheer our U.S. women's athletes for their dominance in the games.
The U.S. team led the way in the medal count with 113 medals over the two-week competition. Of those medals, nearly 60 percent of them were earned by women.
That's quite an impressive haul.
The performance by these women and so many others during the Olympics cements what we have known now for several years: Women's sports has arrived and with authority.
So many of the victories by these American women were impressive athletically, and so awe-inspiring.
Katie Ledecky has proven herself once again to be the world's greatest all-time woman swimmer with her dominance in these games winning two gold and two silver medals.
Ledecky's performance comes after equally brilliant outings at the 2012 games in London and the 2016 games in Rio.
The former Stanford star handles herself with grace and dignity and seems like just a wonderful person that you would want to hang out with.
Gymnast Suni Lee won everyone's hearts with her amazing performance in winning a gold medal in the women's all-around competition. Lee grabbed the spotlight after Simone Biles, the world's greatest gymnast, stepped out of the all-around to deal with mental health issues.
Lee shrugged off the pressure and delivered masterfully, not only winning the gold in the all-around, but a silver in the team event and a bronze in the high bar as well.
Jade Carey won gold in the floor exercise and MyKayla Skinner won a silver in the vault to go along with the team silver and Biles' bronze in the balance bean.
Although the U.S. gymnasts did not win the team all-around gold, they were the talk of the tournament.
The U.S. women track and field performers were also eye-popping.
Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad blazed their way to wins individually and collectively, refusing to give in to their competition.
Their smiles were so uplifting, and spread joy to every home in America watching on television.
While the U.S. women's soccer team did not win gold, settling for bronze, the women's basketball team won its unprecedented seventh straight gold medal in dominating fashion.
Brittney Griner, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart and their teammates put on elite performances in helping the team win again.
The women's teams also won gold in water polo and volleyball both indoors and on the beach.
There were so many other amazing performances by American women athletes and each one of them should be remembered as much as any Super Bowl or World Series performance.
And let's not forget Biles and her courage in talking about mental health. While Biles didn't win a medal in the women's all-around, she won a major victory for everyone in illuminating a very serious issue in society.
We are fortunate to have such strong role models for young girls in our nation, and around the world, who look to some day themselves achieve remarkable levels in sports.
Women power. It's here to stay, and thankfully so.
