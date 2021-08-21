When it comes to neat little towns, there are many gems in the Adirondacks, but perhaps one of the most underrated communities is Tupper Lake.
Tupper Lake, both the village and town, sit in the southern most area of Franklin County, bordering Hamilton and St. Lawrence Counties.
It features some of the best lakes, rivers and views in all of the Adirondacks, and it is a community on the verge of great things.
Originally a home for the lumber industry, the village has a rich history dating all the way back to the 1890s.
It's main drag on Route 3 features many neat old store fronts and restaurants, and a classic old movie theater.
Down below the main drag, the area is highlighted by a beautiful public park sitting on Raquette Pond, and looking at Mount Morris.
In recent years, the village fixed up the baseball field in the park to make it home to the Tupper Lake Riverpigs of the professional Empire League.
The stadium is gorgeous, with Major League dimensions, nice dugouts and comfortable covered bleachers. If you hit a home run far enough, the ball would find its way into Raquette Pond.
This past season, it was not uncommon for up to 1,000 people to turn up to watch a baseball game on a hot summer night.
In the winter, there is plenty of recreation including hockey and curling at the revamped Recreation Center, which features some of the best ice in the region.
You can also get freshly-cooked venison at the rink snack bar, a welcome treat for many.
Now, the village is applying for a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant that would allow even more cool things to develop.
The main project of the grant application will be the renovation of the old Oval Wood Dish OWD factory across from Raquette Pond.
The plans call for converting the old abandoned mill property into 92 units of mixed work force and market rate housing. It would also include space for Raquette River Brewing, a popular brewery in Tupper, to establish an onsite production brewery.
The project promises to create one of the "hippest, coolest places to live in the Adirondacks," says Melissa McManus, Village Director of Community Development.
The DRI plans also call for several other public-private developments along the waterfront and on busy Park Street.
If you add the Wild Center and all the great hiking, fishing, boating, snowmobiling and other attractions of the region, Tupper Lake could become the crown jewel of the Adirondacks if the DRI plans come to fruition.
Another shot in the arm would be a takeover of the Big Tupper Ski Resort, which has been closed for six years. Plans to reopen the ski center were part of the Adirondack Club and Resort project that never materialized.
There is an effort for the state to take over Big Tupper, but momentum for that slowed due to COVID-19. Hopefully interest will once again rise.
All in all, Tupper Lake seems to definitely have it going on and is worth a visit or two.
They say a rising tide floats all boats, and if Tupper Lake can boom, the effect will disperse to other areas in the region and help improve the quality of life in an already-great place to live.
We can never have too much of that.
