It comes as little surprise that Olive Garden was at the top of the list of what people want to see in the Plattsburgh area.
If you go anywhere in these parts and listen to a conversation about favorite restaurants in the area, the talk almost always turns to, “I wish we had an Olive Garden.”
And of course, Olive Garden was at the top of the list of desires in the Town of Plattsburgh’s recent ongoing survey of people in the region.
Out of 1,435 survey responses as of last week, 391 listed Olive Garden as a business they want to come to Plattsburgh.
The popular Italian restaurant chain outpolled Trader Joe’s grocery store, which had been in the lead in the first few days of the survey.
There were all kinds of other suggestions in the nearly 1,500 survey responses giving officials a good indication of what is wanted and needed in the region.
The breakdown of respondents suggests a good cross-sampling of people.
Of them, 50.2% were nearby community members, meaning “non Town of Plattsburgh residents,” 48.6% were town residents and just 20 were from Vermont or Canada.
Not every response was for an Olive Garden or some other restaurant chain.
The top three for types of businesses requested have been “indoor recreation” at number one, followed by “retail” at number two and “children’s activities” at number three so far.
The results show that there are opportunities for business here in the Greater Plattsburgh area, and developers, local and out-of-towners, would do well to consider the data and think about investments.
In that regard, such a survey is very valuable and we encourage folks to participate if you haven’t already.
And kudos to the Town of Plattsburgh for taking the initiative.
As the nation, state and region continue to crawl out from the restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new era of investment and development is just starting to emerge.
So fresh data is extremely valuable for forecasting the economic landscape of the region.
If the past is any indication, an Olive Garden and any other popular national chain like a Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, Golden Corral or Cracker Barrell would do well here.
We see that the parking lots of Texas Roadhouse, Applebees and Buffalo Wild Wings are usually packed seven days a week. No doubt the same would occur for an Olive Garden and the like.
But restaurants are not the only thing people want to see in the region.
The fact that recreation opportunities, indoor and outdoor, and youth activities were also high on the list is encouraging.
There are of course plenty of attractive spaces in the area that are well-suited for recreation and the market seems ripe for some interesting ventures.
It will be interesting to see how the results of the survey unfold in the coming weeks. The town plans on taking the results and reaching out to businesses with the data to test the waters.
This could be a very big moment for the region and could go a long way toward shaping our economic future. Let’s hope it works to everyone’s benefit.
In the meantime, those interested can find the survey here: https://www.townofplattsburgh.com/developinplattsburgh/
It only takes a minute or two and this is your chance to participate in all of our future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.