You could argue that Tony Bennett’s greatest asset – the thing that set him apart and above all others – was durability.
Anthony Benedetto was born Aug. 3, 1926 in Queens, N.Y. Not surprisingly, he grew up in a household of great love and warmth. His father died when he was just 10, but he, his mother, brother and sister apparently only grew closer.
Growing up, he was mesmerized by the great singers of the day, and began his own night-club career as singer Joe Bari. An interesting historical footnote: Bob Hope saw his act one night and invited him to join the iconic comedian in Hope’s own show – but let’s call you Tony Bennett
Bennett was a war hero, having fought in the Battle of the Bulge and freed a Nazi prison in World War II.
Back in civilian life, he resumed his career. And what a career.
He evolved as a singer amid some pretty formidable company – and competition: Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Billy Eckstein, Nat King Cole, Mel Torme, Joe Williams, Perry Como, among many others.
He matched each of them in so many areas. He had outstanding breath control, a vocal quality that was his alone, a sense of lyrical value and a pretty good range.
He also had the skill or the luck to land some historic standards: “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Because of You,” “Cold, Cold Heart,” “Rags to Riches” and “I Wanna Be Around.” In all, he had 24 hits in the top 40.
Tony Bennett outlasted just about all of his “rivals.” Say what you will about nonagenarians, but to make it that far, you have to have led “The Good Life.”
And he was able to adapt to the times. His style will never fade out of existence, but he refinished it to appeal to the newer generations.
He performed and recorded with modern singers, such as Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and Diana Krall. Lady Gaga famously “adopted” Bennett after he was drained off-stage by dementia.
At his best, Tony Bennett was the equal, or close to it, of them all. At his far from best, he was still at least the equal of most.
One of the amazing qualities of Bennett was the power and tone of his voice over so many decades. And he never seemed to weary of performing.
The stories of the late Glen Campbell’s last tour after being stricken with dementia are astounding. He may barely have remembered his name, but his artistry with the guitar was as sharp as ever.
It was the same with Bennett and his ability to sing.
If you believe Tony Bennett will disappear into history and one day be forgotten, then you must believe the same about Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, all of whom have left us with a lifetime of irresistible recordings and will appeal to listeners till the end of time.
Tony Bennet was as good as anyone. And he outlasted them all.
