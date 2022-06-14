Today is Flag Day in America.
It is a day we honor our flag, also known as Old Glory or the Star-Spangled Banner.
Our flag is a beautiful flag. Thirteen alternating red and white stripes to signify the 13 original colonies, and 50 white stars on a backdrop of deep blue to represent each of the United States.
We see it daily all over the place. Flying high above schools, hospitals, sports venues, government buildings, businesses and so many other places each day.
We all know the story of Betsy Ross sewing the first American flag at the behest of George Washington, but there are other versions of how the flag came about. What we do know is that it has changed over the years — 27 times in fact — to add a star for each of the states that officially joined the union.
It might be easy to take our flag for granted, but we shouldn’t.
Our flag has a central part in our nation’s history. It was the flag, still standing over Fort McHenry in Baltimore after a bombardment by the British during the War of 1812, that inspired Francis Scott Key to pen what would eventually become the Star-Spangled Banner, our national anthem.
While Fort McHenry was being blasted, the American flag was waving in victory right here in Plattsburgh after the American army and navy defeated the British in the pivotal Battle of Plattsburgh just two days before Fort McHenry.
A flag was raised on the island of Iwo Jima in the Pacific during a crucial battle in World War II that signified the might and determination the U.S. had in overcoming a formidable foe in a horrific time.
A photo of that flag raising has gone on to become one of the most iconic photos of all time.
In more recent times, we’ve seen the flag raise spirits after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as streets, homes, businesses and the Ground Zero site itself in lower Manhattan were flooded with fresh flags to flap in the breeze and remind us that together we are one strong nation under one flag.
A happier flag memory is that of USA hockey goalie Jim Craig wrapped in Old Glory after defeating the vaunted Soviets on the way to a gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid.
Every Fourth of July, our nation’s birthday, we celebrate with the flag and we decorate just about everything in red, white and blue.
While the Fourth of July is a great national celebration, June 14 is officially Flag Day as so proclaimed on May 30, 1916, by President Woodrow Wilson.
In an address about Flag Day, Wilson said, “For me the flag does not express a mere body vague of sentiment. The flag of the United States has not been created by rhetorical sentences in declarations of independence and in bills of rights. It has been created by the experience of a great people, and nothing is written upon it that has not been written by their life. It is the embodiment, not of sentiment but of a history, and no man can rightly serve under that flag who has not caught some of the meaning of that history.
“Experience, ladies and gentlemen, is made by men and women. National experience is the product of those who do the living under that flag. It is their living that has created its significance.”
The flag makes us feel good. It makes us proud and it inspires us. At least it should.
There are many problems in this world and in this nation, and we are often at great odds with each other, but we must never forget that we are still one nation.
And under our star-spangled and striped flag, we can still do great things.
