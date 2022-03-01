The state requirement for students and staff to wear masks in public schools ends tomorrow, and it seems its time has come.
We are hoping the decision works out.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she made the decision based on the analysis of several key COVID-19 data trends and after consulting with health and education experts, as well as parents, teachers and school administrators.
Local health departments and school districts can still make their own requirements for masks, but it appears that most will go along with the governor’s decision.
Hochul said her announcement follows recent changes in metrics used by the CDC to determine risk and transmission levels in communities.
In recent weeks, we’ve seen a significant drop in the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the state, including the North Country, although our region’s numbers are still among the highest in the state.
There has been a drop not only in the number of cases, but in the amount of people hospitalized from the omicron variant, the latest of the nasty variants we’ve had to deal with.
As the governor said, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic. The mask mandate for public places in the state was dropped on Feb. 10.
Kids and staff have been wearing masks in schools since they returned to in-person learning at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Back then, there were no COVID-19 vaccines yet available, and when they did become available in December 2020, they were not yet approved for kids ages 15 and under.
Throughout the 2020-21 school year, districts were each hit with breakouts of positive cases, and in several cases they had to resort back to remote learning.
But for the most part, schools did a respectable job keeping the spread limited as best they could, and we have to believe that mask wearing was a big part of that.
This school year of 2021-22 has been better with more and more people getting vaccinated, including many school-age children.
Among large states, New York has the highest rate of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the highest rate of teenagers fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and the second-highest rate of children ages 5 to 11 fully vaccinated.
The state has experienced a 98 percent decline in COVID-19 cases since the omicron peak, and a continuous downward trend in cases for 51 consecutive days, the governor said.
Hochul also said the number of children testing positive for COVID is declining to levels not seen since before students returned from summer break.
On Sunday, 229 cases were reported compared to a 7-day average of 832 cases at the beginning of the school year. Pediatric hospitalizations have declined by roughly 80 percent since the omicron peak.
The state has done a great job in distributing a total of about 20.8 million test kits and establishing 261 #VaxForKids sites across the state.
In recent months, people have been getting sick of having their kids wear masks in schools. They have argued that it has stunted their ability to learn and has caused serious emotional trauma.
Some have protested publicly and considered legal action.
We understand that kids having to wear masks in schools is not ideal, but if it helped save lives, then it was worth it.
In the meantime, we are glad that kids can go back to school in a more normal fashion, a fashion that they have not seen for two years now.
