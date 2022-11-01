It is November now and pretty soon we will be seeing freezing temperatures, early sunsets and clean sheets of ice.
Clean sheets of ice as in it’s hockey season and it is a great time of year.
Hockey is big here in the North Country as well it should be with our brisk climate and proximity to the hockey Mecca of the world, Montreal.
Lake Placid has a pretty good hockey history too, not to mention.
Both Plattsburgh State men’s and women’s programs have added to our love of the game for decades as well.
We are lucky to be surrounded by so much great hockey.
Unfortunately, numbers in youth hockey have been dipping in recent years and it is time to restock the dressing rooms.
USA Hockey annually sponsors a Try Hockey for Free day at the beginning of each season as a way of getting more kids interested in the game.
In more than 800 rinks nationwide, Try Hockey For Free Days provide children the opportunity to experience playing hockey for the first time, USA Hockey says.
Plattsburgh Youth Hockey recently hosted such a day that was a great success as many newcomers came to check it out.
Yes, hockey is expensive, takes a lot of time and travel, and it is not for everyone. But for those who indulge, it can bring a host of positives and create a lifetime of memories.
Here is USA Hockey’s list of 10 reasons why kids should give hockey a try.
• Hockey helps develop a positive attitude, self-image and self-esteem. There’s nothing like ice to teach kids about standing on their own two feet
• Nothing compares to the feeling of gliding on ice. It’s like flying with your feet on the ground
• Decision-making, strategy, concentration — hockey teaches kids a lot more than how to skate
• Nothing forges new friendships faster than youth hockey. Not only will your child make new friends, you will, too! Make that two hot chocolates, please
• Everyone stumbles on occasion, but hockey players always get back on their feet
• You don’t have to be especially tall or especially large to excel. Boys, girls, tall, short, big, small — hockey players come in all shapes, sizes, colors and creeds
• It takes cooperation, teamwork and respect to succeed on and off the ice. Hockey teaches those skills, while also creating new friendships
• Hockey gives children an engaging, fast-paced, healthy alternative to sedentary recreation
• Nothing tops skating for the development of two fundamental skills: balance and the ability to glide
• Skating is low-impact and adult hockey participation is on the rise
In addition to PYH, there are excellent programs at Chazy Youth Hockey and North Country Youth Hockey in Rouses Point. Organizations are forming teams now, and it is the perfect time to begin playing.
There are also programs available to help with equipment, and there are ways to keep costs and travel down.
While most kids from around here do not go on to play in the NHL or even college for that matter, hockey can give them a tremendous opportunity to have fun, make friends, stay in shape and learn a little about themselves.
Wayne Gretzky, the greatest hockey player of all time, is fond of saying, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”
Trying hockey is a shot worth taking.
