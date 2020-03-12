Sen. Bernie Sanders has said his primary, if not sole, goal is to oust Donald Trump from the White House.
It appears to be time for Democratic leaders and voters to call his bluff, if that's what it was.
If you're a Democrat, you might have been getting nervous over the fact that so many candidates with so many different ways of trying to enhance Americans' lives were interfering with your party's supreme objective: winning back the White House in November.
There were some appealing choices, but those choices were taking so much time to resolve the real problem of getting one single candidate into the picture that the calendar and clock were against them.
After Joe Biden's overwhelming Super Tuesday showing March 3, the field was finally pared, essentially to two – Biden and Sanders. (Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, for some reason, clings to a candidacy that never did gain traction.)
All candidates have maintained all along that their overriding ambition was to send Trump back to Manhattan, or Palm Beach, or anyplace but Washington.
Now, with Biden in what appears to be an insurmountable lead, most of the ex-candidates have declared him their warrior and joined his campaign.
Why not Sanders?
Some critics have said he was the reason Trump won in 2016, as the Vermonter's endorsement of Hillary Clinton was too lackluster and too late.
Now, if he really singularly wants to depose Trump, as he claims, the time has come.
Sanders's main platform planks of expensive giveaways, such as health care for all, free college and forgiveness of education loans, have not resonated with enough prospective voters to carry the fight in the presidential election.
Democrats have demonstrated that they want more moderation – specifically, Biden's version.
Biden's sole candidacy will also enable the party to roll out their biggest campaign gun: Barack Obama, who presumably has been holstered until the real fight. Mike Bloomberg used clips of Obama's past praise of him in his own campaign ads, but we've yet to hear from Obama himself.
And, remember, House and Senate seats are also at stake in 2020. The sooner Democrats have a cohesive message, the better their chances everywhere. So party divisions must be riveted shut at once.
After Tuesday's decisive wins March 10, Biden was quick to try to end the contest:
“I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion,” he said. “We share the common goal and together we will defeat Donald Trump. We will defeat him together. We are going to bring this nation together.”
If you're a Democrat, you have to hope Sanders was listening and learning.
If you're a Republican, you have to hope he keeps up his criticism of Biden, solidifying and extending the current president's tenure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.