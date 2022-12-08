As we have seen, there still should be some significant concern about COVID-19 and another dangerous surge.
The federal Center for Disease and Control and local health officials are warning people to continue to take precautions against contracting and spreading COVID as we near the holiday season and the heart of winter.
Not only do we need to be concerned about COVID, the cold and flu season seems to have come back strong after two years of low numbers, which were due mainly to the bulk of populations continuing to take precautionary measures to avoid COVID.
But people have since relaxed these efforts.
The CDC says the flu numbers are at a decade high for this time of year. More than 8.7 million people have fallen ill, 78,000 have been hospitalized, and 4,500 people have died from the flu this season, according to CDC data. Fourteen children have died from the flu so far this season.
More than 19,000 people were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Nov. 26, nearly double the previous week, according to CDC data.
People hospitalized with COVID also increased 27% during the week ending Dec. 2, according to CDC data. And respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has been hospitalizing children at higher rate than in previous years.
In New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 73 COVID-related statewide deaths from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.
Locally, the Clinton County Health Department, after reporting just 53 lab-confirmed cases in the prior seven-day period, reported 115 new cases from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
The Essex County Health Department, though, actually saw its reported case total decrease this past month. For November, 224 cases were reported, which was down from 381 cases in October.
Additionally, Franklin County Public Health reported just 16 positive cases from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.
But, Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease physician at University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH in Plattsburgh, feels these local numbers may actually be higher than that due to an increase in home testing that goes unreported.
He’s probably right.
Collins is worried that we could see another surge in COVID because people largely are not doing what they did the past two years in preventing the spread. There is less mask wearing and more social indoor gatherings.
Also, Collins is concerned because two new COVID variants are not responding to the typically prescribed COVID medicines: Remdesivir and Paxlovid.
The Centers for Disease Control Prevention on Monday encouraged people to wear masks to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses this season as COVID, flu and RSV circulate at the same time.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said wearing a mask is one of several everyday precautions that people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus during the busy holiday season.
She also is encouraging people to wash hands, stay home when sick, and increase ventilation.
The CDC also continues to recommend masking for anyone traveling by plane, train, bus or other forms of public transportation.
And of course, please get vaccinated and boosted if you have not done so already.
No one wants to have their holiday season ruined by a serious illness, whether it be COVID the flu or RSV, so please, North Country, take the steps necessary to help each other stay healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.