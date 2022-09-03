We addressed in this space recently the topic of a newspaper rate increase and why we believe we are worth it. Let us add a thought or two:
There are all sorts of sources for news these days. Some can be trusted, some not. Many, either on the Internet or television, are known – acknowledged and even admitted – to be in one corner or another. They don’t even bother to hide their devotion to a particular cause or political party.
Therefore, they may be attractive to adherents of that particular philosophy. But can they truly be believed when reporting on a topic that especially pleases or offends them?
This is why a daily newspaper has earned the confidence of so many readers. Yes, a newspaper expresses its opinion, in the form of an editorial, such as this one.
But the opinions are restricted to this one page of the paper. The rest of the edition is authentic, unbiased news. We offer an opinion in order to provoke useful thought, but our No. 1 mission is unvarnished news.
The New York Times has long been practically unanimously considered the paragon of news providers.
The Times publishes a statement of its policy, instituted to be sure reporters remain objective and cover stories without personal bias.
As far as anyone can remember, the Press-Republican has never put ink to its own policy in this regard, but it has always imposed these ideals on its news staff. Retired reporters and editors going back more than 50 years can remember 1970s Editor Lee Lapensohn and Publisher Ben Turnbull emphasizing these standards over and over.
There is a crucial difference between editorial opinion and objective news coverage. One does not influence the other.
From the Time:
“Our ethics guidelines state that journalists have no place on the playing fields of politics. Of course, staff members are entitled to vote, but they must do nothing that might raise questions about their professional neutrality or that of The Times.
“Staff members may not:
• Endorse candidates
• Give money to, or raise money for, any political candidate or election cause
• Seek public office
• Wear campaign buttons
• March or rally in support of public causes or movements
“But just because our reporters and editors are not participating in political events, doesn’t mean they don’t care deeply about certain issues. That is why we urge them to be aware of their own biases and to consider how someone with an opposing view might think about the topics they are covering. Framing and characterizing all viewpoints with fairness and depth is central to our approach to reporting.
“Our reputation for independence rests upon the public’s faith that we can carry out our work free from influence and overt bias.”
From the Press-Republican: Amen to that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.