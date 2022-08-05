A book was published this April titled “Lore of the Bambino – 100 great Babe Ruth Stories.” So what?
Here’s what: Babe Ruth was born in 1895 in Baltimore, played major-league baseball for 22 years and died in 1948. Why would anybody in 2022 care about stories about the man more than a century after his birth and almost a century after his death?
Because, to this day, he remains the greatest sports figure that America, and maybe the world, has ever known.
Professional sports float aloft above America as probably its favorite, most watched, most followed pastime. The most talented individuals inevitably find their way to the field or the arena and are paid extravagantly to do it.
This was not the case in Ruth’s day. Black players were not welcomed onto the diamond until 1947, 12 years after his retirement.
Today, sports have no such detestable limitations. The best play. Period.
Sports have evolved. Players today are generally far better than they were generations ago. Except in baseball, and except for Babe Ruth. His lifetime statistics still stand at or near the pinnacle in virtually every category. And his all-around value remains unapproached.
Time does not diminish his statistics. When he retired with 714 lifetime homers, only one other player had as many as 300. Today, only two have passed him – one without having used performance-enhancing drugs.
Ruth’s lifetime statistics are staggering. And he was an extraordinary pitcher, who stopped only so he could dominate every day in the batter’s box.
“It wasn’t that he hit more home runs than anybody else,” said famed sports writer Red Smith, “he hit them better, higher, farther, with more theatrical timing and a more flamboyant flourish.”
Among Ruth’s other remarkable offensive achievements, he led the league in slugging percentage 13 times, bases on balls 11 times, on-base percentage 10 times, runs scored eight times and runs batted in five times. One of the first five electees to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Ruth once said, “The fans would rather see me hit one homer to right than three doubles to left.”
Later photos of Ruth indicate his appetite for life gave him record-breaking calorie consumption, as well. Nevertheless, he stole 123 bases in his career, including home 10 times – simply unfathomable today.
He could do anything on a baseball field and do it better than anybody else. And he could today, too. No one ever glided as far above the competition in any sport as the Bambino, the Sultan of Swat.
And no one ever in any sport remains in the discussion over that sport’s highest achiever a century later. And probably no one ever will.
People still write books about George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt shocking numbers of years after their death.
But a sports figure? Only Babe Ruth.
