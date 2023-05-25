The great Tina Turner has died. Some may have lost sight of her astonishing 50-year career as a singer, both recording and on stage. Some may never have fallen under her spell.
But to those who did, her death will be a reminder of the importance of living a life true to oneself and not giving in to the evil whims of others.
An always-animated singer from the 1950s onward, she became the wife and entertainment partner of Ike Turner in the Ike and Tina Turner Revue.
Her performance was invigorating, enthralling, captivating. But what evolved in her life was endearing, mesmerizing, inspiring.
On stage, she was one of the all-time great artists. Her rock and bluesy singing and frenetic dancing thrilled audiences.
Tina Turner was a spectacular success who was also the victim of torture by her husband. On stage, you’d never have imagined what she’d been going through – though on one well-known occasion, she roused an audience at a concert despite a mouthful of blood from a beating he’d just administered.
Ike had been a successful performer before hooking up and, after half a year, marrying Tina. Together, they were dynamite.
In 1971, they had their first top-10 hit, the Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Proud Mary.” For that, they won a Grammy Award for best R&B vocal performance by a group.
But, off stage, he was persistently beating, choking, torturing and even raping her.
In her 30s, she fled the marriage, and for a time her career stalled. But by the 1980s, she was back, on her own, with the same vigor but more diversity in her selections.
She set records for concert ticket sales and sold millions and millions of records. She quickly became an international megastar and stayed that way, winding up in the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame and exciting live audiences and record buyers the world over.
But perhaps the most lasting and most important lesson we can take from Tina Turner’s life was her escape from a husband whose repeated abuses of his wife knew no bounds.
Though reliant on him early in her career, she divorced him and set out on her own — not with remarkable success, at first.
But her confidence in her own talent and her commitment to rely on it paid off in historic proportion.
The cause of death was not immediately revealed, but it was known she’d had kidney and other diseases. She had found happiness in a second marriage and moved into an enormous mansion in Switzerland, which was where she died.
She leaves an encyclopedic collection of music to keep her name and reputation alive for generations, long after her death.
She also leaves this lesson for all: Do not tolerate abuse; she did so for far too long. Help is available in your community.
Trust yourself and find your own success rather than remaining a prey to those who would impose harm and reduce your life to grief.
