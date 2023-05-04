It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot.
He may not have been a music superstar like Bruce Springsteen or Taylor Swift, but he was every bit as talented and impactful in so many ways.
Lightfoot died Monday in a hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, his native country. He was 84.
He is known for popular songs such as “If you could Read My mind,” “Sundown,” “Carefree Highway,” and of course, the moving ballad of the “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
Lightfoot’s songs were a mix of smooth melodies that were easily etched into our minds and soulful lyrics that made us think, feel, cry and laugh. What more could anyone want in a song?
He performed his craft for decades, pleasing audiences right up until recently with shows in smaller more intimate venues.
A big part of Lightfoot’s appeal was his connection to the history and culture of Canada and life in North America in general. The songs he wrote were about issues in life that we all experience and feelings that we all deal with from time to time.
You could say that about many artists, but Lightfoot’s words and notes had a way of seeping within us and freezing us for a moment as we dug deep into our own souls to search for more meaning.
That’s never a bad thing.
Here in the North Country, we could especially relate because Lightfoot was Canadian, which we all know is a huge part of our DNA as a region and community.
His songs were tributes to the way of life in the Great White North, which we are intimate with.
The industry knew and recognized his talent as well, as Lightfoot was nominated for Grammy Awards four times in the 1970s. His “Sundown” reached the top spot in the Billboard charts in 1974.
Other famous artists covered many of his songs and looked at him as an icon of the music industry.
While many fans will remember “Sundown” and “If You Could Read my Mind,” the song that probably is most associated with Lightfoot is “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
It was about a large freighter that sank in a storm on Lake Superior in November of 1975.
The lyrics paint a vivid picture of what it was like for the good shipping crew of 29 sailors as they fought to save their lives.
His description of when the ship went down and the aftermath is stunning.
“They might have split up or they might have capsized, they may have broke deep and took water. And all that remains is the faces and the names of the wives and the sons and the daughters.”
Sometimes it seems that they don’t write songs like that anymore, and that is a shame. Lightfoot’s tunes and tales were great history lessons. Lessons that enriched us all.
Rest in peace, Gordon Lightfoot. It’s been good to know ya.
